Jets 2022 Green & White Scrimmage: Storylines & How to Watch

Tonight’s the night on August 6 as the annual New York Jets Green & White scrimmage kicks off at 7 p.m. EST (gates open at 6 p.m. EST). This game-simulated practice is the unofficial start of the 2022 preseason for Gang Green, and many fans will be in attendance under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium.

In addition, the Jets have decided to begin a new potential tradition this summer with Green & White Day, an “online celebration of Jets fans” that is set to start at 12 p.m. EST on NYJ Twitter.

Per the press release: “Jets fans have the chance to win unique prizes each hour by following and interacting with @nyjets Twitter. The inaugural Green & White Day Sweepstakes will offer fans the chance to win amazing prizes such as JetBlue vouchers, signed memorabilia and much more. For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply.*”

It continued: “Starting today, Jets fans may also enter for a chance to win the 2022 Jets Fly Away Experience where one fan and a guest will win game tickets and travel to a Jets away game during the 2022 season. For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply.**”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

How to Watch & What to Expect

Unfortunately, this practice has not been available via stream under the Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh-led regime. SNY’s Connor Hughes explained on Twitter that this is generally the case due to “strategy reasons.”

It’s not usually for strategy reasons — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 6, 2022

Don’t expect that to change in 2022. Having said that, there are two ways that fans can get a taste of the action.

One is obvious, you can try and attend in person. Tickets are free — if you’re able to still get your hands on them.

The other takes a little more savvy and patience. Media members generally provide play-by-play action on #Jets Twitter. Some good people to follow in this regard are Hughes, Zack Rosenblatt, Dennis Waszak Jr., and Rich Cimini among others.

🏈Green & White scrimmage tonight (7 o’clock) at @MetLifeStadium. Routine practice periods, plus offense vs defense in unscripted possessions (1s vs 1s, etc). Each unit gets four series + two minute. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 6, 2022

If you follow along on the #Jets hashtag, you might also find live videos from fans that are at the practice. This is probably the best way to view the scrimmage, without actually being there at MetLife Stadium. Last year, most of the exciting plays were shared by NYJ faithful on Twitter.

In terms of what to expect, Coach Saleh did speak on how he runs the scrimmage on August 5:

“It’s always competitive. Even though it’s more ‘move the ball,’ the play count’s going to be the same and on schedule with what we have planned. So today (Aug. 5) was in the 48-play range, the Green & White will be in the 60-play range. But instead of having third-down and all the different [practice] periods we have, [it’s] going to be more ‘move the ball.'”

By “move the ball” periods, Saleh is referring to more full-team scripted and unscripted drives in which the offense attempts to travel the length of the field to force a scoring opportunity.

One last note. According to the Jets website, fans in attendance “will have access to tailgating, Jets Fest, and a live performance from the local band ‘Royals’ at the MetLife Stage. Chuck Lott and DJ Jon Blak will provide in-game entertainment, along with other exciting and interactive experiences. After practice, there will be a firework show and full-stadium laser display.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Top Camp Storylines

There are some obvious storylines heading into tonight, and some not-so-obvious ones. Let’s dive in.

Zach Wilson & First-Team Offense

This includes the Jets’ offensive line, which has struggled in pass protection so far at training camp. Some practice periods work in favor of pass rushers, like third-and-long drills, but this scrimmage will be as close to live action as possible for an intrasquad event. Wilson and this offense must move the ball, for lack of a better phrase, which has been tough sledding against Carl Lawson and this ferocious defensive line full of disruptors. More specifically, offensive tackles Mekhi Becton and George Fant will be under the microscope as they continue to regain their form after offseason knee surgeries.

2022 Rookie Class

This draft class is star-studded, both on and off the field. First-year cornerback Sauce Gardner leads the way in both intrigue and talent, but running back Breece Hall, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have all been improving steadily in recent weeks. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert has returned to practice after his offseason foot injury, but it’s unclear how much he’ll play on Saturday night.

WR Battle Behind Core 4

We all know the four wide receiver locks at this point but the ongoing battle for the No. five and six roles — if they do elect to keep six — have been intense. Staff favorite Jeff Smith appears to lead all challengers in the early stages but youngsters and specialists like Irvin Charles, Calvin Jackson Jr., Rashard Davis, Keshunn Abram and Tarik Black have all had their moments. The key name to watch is Denzel Mims. The former second-round selection has been working with Mike White and the third-team for most of camp. He’s been streaky with dominant performances followed by ice-cold ones, and he’ll need to show more consistency if he wants to up his snap count this season.

I'm curious, which #Jets WR would you like to see make the 53 out of…? — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) August 6, 2022

D-Line War of Attrition

This defensive line competition has lived up to the hype so far and the casualties have been the Jets’ O-line and quarterback groups most practices. At both defensive end and D-tackle, there are major camp battles ensuing every single day and so many players are stepping up to the challenge. I’ve taken the liberty of tallying up the sack totals since pads have gone on, but even players not on this list like Bryce Huff, Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas have made headlines for stellar performances in practice.

per Zack Rosenblatt, Ward had his second sack today too. #Jets https://t.co/UJ54ra7iTE — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) August 5, 2022

Interesting Newcomers to Watch

Finally, there are a few newcomers — both veterans and youngsters — to keep an eye on. Linebacker Kwon Alexander has been impressive since entering the fold and appears to be unseating Quincy Williams for the second LB role next to C.J. Mosley. Undrafted RB prospect Zonovan “Bam” Knight has also shown up at camp, fitting the build of the perfect west coast runner for this system. One final name is TE Tyler Conklin, who has emerged as Wilson’s favorite target throughout the early stages of the offseason.

Injury Update

Running back Ty Johnson is expected to miss the Green & White Scrimmage, while veteran DE Vinny Curry is still questionable with a hamstring issue. Ruckert, Fant, RB Tevin Coleman, and kicker Greg Zuerlein are all expected to play.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!