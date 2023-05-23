Aaron Rodgers Walks off Jets Practice Field: ‘Something Clearly Not Right’

Not exactly how the New York Jets drew it up.

During the first OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday, May 23 it appears Aaron Rodgers got injured.

Dianna Russini of ESPN said Rodgers went “off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right.”

The Latest Details on Potential Injury to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Connor Hughes of SNY said Rodgers “warmed up” and went through that process and “looked fine.” However, he noticed he went off to the side with a strength coach and is “not doing much of anything.”

Hughes said he isn’t sure what happened but suggests he “might have tweaked something.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN came to a similar conclusion saying the “early hunch is that he tweaked something in warmups.”

Brian Costello of the New York Post said it doesn’t look like Rodgers will end up practicing after all. Instead, Rodgers is watching drills “with no helmet.”

However Costello did share some good news, “he is still out here. If he was really hurt, he would be inside. It is also May 23.”

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor said he saw Rodgers jog off into the facility but was back on the field watching drills. He said there is “nothing to be concerned with at least at this point.”

Robert Saleh Addresses Zach Wilson-Aaron Rodgers in Jets QB Room

For now, we wait for further medical updates on the Rodgers situation. Head coach Robert Saleh typically speaks to the media before practice and that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday, May 23.

The media isn’t scheduled to speak with Saleh again until Wednesday, May 31 during the next scheduled open media OTA. However, Rodgers is scheduled to speak with the media at 2:15 pm ET on Tuesday, May 23.

The Jets still have three other quarterbacks on the 90-man roster: Zach Wilson, Chris Streveler, and Tim Boyle.

Saleh told the media at the NFL’s owner meetings that Wilson will be the QB2 in 2023. He originally entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

So it’s been quite a reality check going from franchise savior to backup quarterback. Despite the possibility that this could have turned into an awkward scenario, Saleh says Wilson has handled it like a champ.

“I think it has been good [when asked about the dynamic between Rodgers and Wilson]. He has been a sponge. I think Zach has handled this as good as a professional can handle this. I’m excited for him because I think he’s approaching this in a way where I think he can grow from this. There is no doubt in my mind that Zach is going to get so much better through this experience and I am confident that he is going to turn into the player that we know he can be.”

The Jets are hoping Wilson can sit and watch in 2023 behind one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The former BYU product never got the benefit to sit and learn because he was thrown into the fire as a rookie.

Gang Green is hoping for a second chance to develop Wilson the proper way this time around. He still has two years left on his rookie contract.