Ex-Packers Teammate Disrespects Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers who?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs was asked if he sees a difference between his old quarterback, A-Rod, and his new passer Jordan Love after an OTA practice in June.

“No. I think Jordan can do it. I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs confidently told Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

The quote picked up a lot of steam when the NFL on ESPN’s Twitter account sent it out to its 3.7 million followers on Saturday, June 3.

Don’t be disrespectful how much games has Love played? — musscor33 (@musscor33) June 4, 2023

That led one user to respond to Doubs by saying, “don’t be disrespectful how much games has Love played?”

There Seems to Be a Lot of Differences Between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

It makes sense that Doubs would try to defend his current quarterback (Love) versus his old one (Rodgers). However, he went out of his way to make the comment he did suggesting there’s no difference between the two.

Love has appeared in 10 games across his three seasons in the league. While Rodgers has played in 230 across his 18 years in the NFL.

Love has thrown 83 passes versus Rodgers who has thrown over 7,660. One has three touchdown passes and the other one has 475 in their careers. You’re starting to get the point.

Rodgers is a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Love is essentially a fourth-year rookie with minimal experience.

Love could be great, he could be terrible, and candidly we have no idea what he’s going to be. We know exactly who Rodgers is and what happens with the Jets isn’t going to change that.

Hype Is at an All-Time High With Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Naturally, when you add a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber, expectations are through the roof.

A group of Jets team reporters was recently asked to make some statistical predictions for A-Rod ahead of 2023. How many passing yards and passing touchdowns will Rodgers have in his first season with Gang Green?

The @nyjets team reporters shared their predictions for Aaron Rodgers' (@AaronRodgers12) passing yards & touchdowns for 2023:@eallenjets: "An average Rodgers season, I expect the future Hall of Famer to set #Jets franchise marks in yards and TDs" + "Put me down for 4,250 yards… pic.twitter.com/CfLjaFChfz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2023

Jets reporter Eric Allen said Rodgers has started at least 15 games in 13 of 15 seasons. In those seasons A-Rod has averaged, “4,193 yards and 34 touchdowns.”

Both of those averages would smash the current Jets single-season record holders for passing yards (Joe Namath; 4,007 in 1967) and passing touchdowns (Ryan Fitzpatrick; 31 in 2015).

When you factor in Rodgers having an additional chip on his shoulder from being disrespected on the way out from Green Bay, he could be even better than those statistics next season.

Allen Lazard, an old Rodgers teammate from the Packers that joined the Jets this offseason, believes his quarterback has been “rejuvenated” with this latest move.

He told the One Jets Drive production crew that he has seen that “look in his eyes kind of come back” and Lazard believes that Rodgers is “hungrier than he has ever been” before.

Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) said Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) has been ‘rejuvenated’ since joining the #Jets this offseason, ‘I’ve seen that look in his eyes kind of come back’ + he’s ‘hungrier than he’s ever been’ 👀 🎥 @nyjets Flight 23 Ascension #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/jflZ5OBRXi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2023

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season and they have only ever been to one Super Bowl back in 1969.