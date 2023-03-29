Jets Set to Host ‘Standout’ Quarterback Amid Rumors: Report

The New York Jets are going to be adding some bodies to the quarterback room this offseason.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that Purdue passer Aidan O’Connell has a private visit and workout scheduled with the green and white.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

The Jets are one of several teams that have lined up similar workouts with the talented collegiate quarterback.

Aidan O’Connell Is an Intriguing QB Prospect

The 24-year-old will turn 25 before the start of the 2023 season.

O’Connell just completed his sixth season at Purdue. In 2017 he joined the football team as a walk-on but didn’t play nor did he play during the 2018 campaign.

Over the last four years, O’Connell has appeared in 33 games and has put up some solid production.

O’Connell has thrown for 9,219 passing yards with a 65 touchdown to 30 interception ratio and has completed 66.7 percent of his passes.

The Purdue product is projected to go undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes he has “backup potential and his upside is slightly above average.”

Pelissero described him as a “Shrine Bowl standout” on social media and for good reason.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network also was impressed with what he saw from O’Connell during the Shrine Bowl on February 2.

“Aidan O’Connell was hot out of the gate and was on the money throwing to targets he’s never played with in the past. He led receivers with passes, hitting them in stride or perfectly placing the ball. Even when his throws were a bit off, O’Connell gave his receivers a chance to come away with the reception.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.