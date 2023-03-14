Jets Fans React to $44 Million Free Agent Signing: ‘Calling the Police’

The New York Jets have added a new piece to the offensive puzzle.
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to report that former Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard is signing a brand new deal with Gang Green.
It’ll be a four-year deal for $44 million with $22 million of that guaranteed, per Schultz.
Schultz also said that this Lazard deal “should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.”
A fan responded to that report saying the Jets [should be] “calling the police” if Aaron doesn’t sign with them today.
Jets Get Their Man in Allen Lazard During Free Agency
Adam Schefter of ESPN announced earlier on Tuesday, March 14 that the Jets were “actively working” to reach a deal with Lazard.
The contract wasn’t done in the morning but both sides were able to get the deal done by the end of the work day.
That $11 million per year average makes him the No. 28 highest-paid wide receiver in football, per Over The Cap.
Lazard will join a talented wide receiving corps that includes a pair of young building blocks in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.
It is also worth noting that Lazard was on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list that he presented to the Jets of players he’d like to play with.
Social Media Reacts to Allen Lazard to the Jets
The Fan Duel account in Canada used a transforming Packers logo into a Jets one to best describe this new signing.
Caesars Sportsbook used the Brian Windhorst meme and added the caption, “why would the Jets do that?”
Another Twitter user said, “imagine if they don’t get Aaron Rodgers.”
A Twitter user trashed the Jets saying, “OMG $11M a year for a No. 3 wide receiver at best?”
A Twitter user believes this Lazard signing means, “the Rodgers era with the Jets begins.”
Another Twitter user said if Rodgers retires “this will be very funny.” I suppose it depends on your perspective.