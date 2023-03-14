Jets Fans React to $44 Million Free Agent Signing: ‘Calling the Police’

The New York Jets have added a new piece to the offensive puzzle.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to report that former Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard is signing a brand new deal with Gang Green.

It’ll be a four-year deal for $44 million with $22 million of that guaranteed, per Schultz.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore. Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Schultz also said that this Lazard deal “should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.”

Jets calling the police if Aaron doesn't sign with then today — Parody Sean Payton (@FauxBroncosHC) March 14, 2023

A fan responded to that report saying the Jets [should be] “calling the police” if Aaron doesn’t sign with them today.

Jets Get Their Man in Allen Lazard During Free Agency

Adam Schefter of ESPN announced earlier on Tuesday, March 14 that the Jets were “actively working” to reach a deal with Lazard.

The contract wasn’t done in the morning but both sides were able to get the deal done by the end of the work day.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

That $11 million per year average makes him the No. 28 highest-paid wide receiver in football, per Over The Cap.

Lazard will join a talented wide receiving corps that includes a pair of young building blocks in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

It is also worth noting that Lazard was on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list that he presented to the Jets of players he’d like to play with.

Social Media Reacts to Allen Lazard to the Jets

The Fan Duel account in Canada used a transforming Packers logo into a Jets one to best describe this new signing.

Caesars Sportsbook used the Brian Windhorst meme and added the caption, “why would the Jets do that?”

"Why would the Jets do that?" pic.twitter.com/0PmI0GQXCZ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 14, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “imagine if they don’t get Aaron Rodgers.”

Imagine if they don't get Aaron Rodgers — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) March 14, 2023

A Twitter user trashed the Jets saying, “OMG $11M a year for a No. 3 wide receiver at best?”

OMG 😂 – 11M a year for a #3 at best WR? Maybe even a #4. The NFC is lower level defenses and the AFC is stacked across the board. — Mike Speer (@realmikespeer) March 14, 2023

A Twitter user believes this Lazard signing means, “the Rodgers era with the Jets begins.”

Ok. The Rodgers era with the Jets begins ! — Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@fanazer) March 14, 2023

Another Twitter user said if Rodgers retires “this will be very funny.” I suppose it depends on your perspective.