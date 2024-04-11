Jets Fight off Multiple Teams to Sign ‘Legit Playmaker’

The New York Jets have checked off another item off their needs list.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared on social media that the green and white are re-signing Ashtyn Davis. Garafolo revealed that Davis “had interest from a few teams” in free agency, “but [he] wanted another year with HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic called Davis “a legit playmaker” who has the talent “to take on a bigger role.”

Rosenblatt confirmed that Davis was seeking a starting opportunity in free agency but when it didn’t come to fruition, “he returned to NY.”

Jets Get Their Man, Important Piece to the Puzzle

Saleh confirmed that the team wasn’t done adding to the safety position at the Annual League Meeting.

During an interview with Jets team reporter Eric Allen, Saleh stopped the conversation to send a message to Davis.

“We love Ashtyn, I know he’s out there. I know he’s looking but if he watches this video, we love you, buddy,” Saleh said.

Davis is coming off his best professional season in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games and led the defense in total takeaways with six (three interceptions and three fumble recoveries).

Davis, 27, is heading into his fifth professional season in the NFL. Jordan Whitehead signed a deal to go back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which opens up some playing time on the backend of the defense. That could be the path for Davis to get on the field a lot more in 2024.

“It’s been a cool journey for Ashtyn Davis — and he’s a good example of what patience on players with tools can lead to,” Rosenblatt explained. “Some called him a disappointment his first couple years as a third-round pick. Fans used to get mad at his name even being mentioned. Developed into a Jets fan favorite who made the most of his snaps the last two years.”

Jets Solve the Safety Position Ahead of the NFL Draft

With Davis back in the fold, the Jets now have four safeties on its roster.

Tony Adams, Chuck Clark, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and the aforementioned Davis. Saleh said they typically like to keep four of them on the roster.

Three of them are definite safeties, but JBC has some positional versatility so he could end up somewhere else in the secondary depending on some other roster moves.

Now that the Jets have Davis at safety, the position is no longer as much of a need as it was before.

Matt Miller of ESPN released a seven-round mock draft on March 27. He predicted that the Jets would take Kamren Kinchens the safety out of Miami with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round.

He wasn’t the only draft analyst either who was consistently mocking safeties to the Jets with one of their top picks.

With safety off of the board, the focus shifts primarily back to the offensive line and the wide receiver position. In addition to that a developmental backup quarterback is on the list.

Heading into the NFL draft, the Jets’ focus can now shift to other areas.