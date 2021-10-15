Former Jets All-Pro Bart Scott Destroys NFL WR in Must-Listen Rant

As New York Jets fans, we all know that few people can smack talk like former All-Pro linebacker Bart Scott.

After his playing career, the superstar took his talents into the media world as a sports radio talk show host for WFAN. Since then, Scott decided to sign with ESPN splitting his time on radio and TV analysis. That all led to a recent viral situation between the linebacker and a couple of NFL franchises.

On a segment of ESPN’s First Take, Scott argued that Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen were better than Patrick Mahomes, drawing the ire of Kansas City Chiefs fans. His larger point was that the Baltimore Ravens QB is now the man to beat for best in the NFL.

Within his rationale, the ESPN analyst took some shots at Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, which caused the Ravens wide receiver to clap back in a Twitter reply. After a couple of laughing emojis, Brown said, “his name Bart what you expect?” He later described the comments as “foolishness.”

Marquise Brown called Bart Scott’s comments that he wouldn’t start on some of the other top teams “foolishness.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 14, 2021

Well, that set Scott off, and you don’t want to miss what he had to say.

Scott Gives Brown a History Lesson

In case Brown didn’t realize, Scott is kind of a big deal in Baltimore, just like New York. The linebacker dedicated seven seasons and 448 total tackles (16 sacks) to the Ravens franchise and he wasn’t shy about reminding the youngster of his accomplishments.

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/mY0JhJMVxj — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

On an afternoon episode of Bart & Hahn on ESPN radio, his partner Alan Hahn set him up by asking if he’d like to address the response from Brown who plays for Scott’s Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker certainly did, saying:

Yeah because it ain’t his, it’s actually mine. All he has to do if he wants to figure out what my credentials are or see how verified I am, just walk down the hallway. I don’t know how often you go upstairs, where they keep the real posters of the people that meant something [to] that organization, but when you walk down that hallway [you’re] gonna see pictures of me homeboy. [And] they’ve been there since I’ve left. Your pictures are just part of the catch of the week, they do that to make you feel good, but eventually they give those away to all the players at the end of the year, mine’s staying. [People] talk about blood in the soil, DNA, I built bricks, I added bricks to that legacy over there, so don’t ever come at me bro.

Scott went on to say that he understands where Brown is coming from for defending himself, but that he needs more “self-awareness,” citing the first-round pick Baltimore spent on Rashod Bateman in 2021.

With the original diss stemming from Hollywood not being a number one receiver, or even a starter on most contenders around the league, spending a high selection on Bateman supports that. “[I’m not going to] just lie to make you feel good,” he continued, “the truth of the matter is that Lamar does more with less than anybody [else].”

Showing my work pic.twitter.com/8MWoCiTHpV — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

It didn’t end there. Scott decided to elaborate on his remarks, adding that Brown wouldn’t start on any team in the AFC North division and that he’d probably be the “fifth receiver” in Tampa Bay. He crossed the two Los Angeles franchises off as a ‘no’ as well, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

“Come on man, my name?” Scott ended with, “my name is Bartholomew, yes, and Bartholomew will get an interview anywhere. Marqueese, Marquise — you might not get called back sometimes bro. Hollywood, unless you’re going to be one of the Chip-and-Dale dancers or something like that, that ain’t going to get you anywhere man because your career has been anything but Hollywood — it’s been more Bollywood than anything.”

Scott even had some words for ex-QB Robert Griffin III, who had defended his former teammate Brown. The linebacker noted that RGIII just “sipped tea in Baltimore” and “[made] sure the bubbles [were] rinsed off Lamar Jackson’s back.”

Would Hollywood Start With Jets?

To be fair, Scott was 100% right, Brown probably wouldn’t be starting for any other Super Bowl contender around the NFL. This fact made me wonder, would the former first-rounder even start for the Jets right now?

Gang Green may not be a contender, but they do have a pretty deep wide receiver core even if it has underperformed so far. Brown averaged 41.7 and 48.1 yards per game over his first two seasons, but he’s currently averaging a career-high 90.2 yards per game as Jackson’s number one target.

Those current numbers are better than any Jets receiver, although you have to take into account quarterback and opportunity. The Ravens have a former MVP throwing the football while Zach Wilson is only a rookie, even if he has potential. Baltimore is also on the field much more than New York.

If I was drafting a team, I’d select Corey Davis over Brown and I’d consider Jamison Crowder on any given Sunday — long-term you’d take the younger receiver though. Elijah Moore has a similar skill set as Brown but so far, you’d have to go with the more established WR from Baltimore. Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims probably fall a little short at this stage.

So to make a long story short, Hollywood would probably slot into our number two role on the outside over Moore and Cole. Not bad, but not great on a 1-4 roster either.

