Jets Can Benefit Greatly From Chain Reaction of Key Giants Decision

The New York Jets and New York Giants have always had a little brotherly rivalry but at this moment, one crucial decision can benefit both franchises.

Joe Schoen was announced as the new Giants GM on January 21. The NFL executive is most known for his recent success as the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager (2017-21), helping build them into the new juggernaut of the AFC East, but he has 20 total years of experience in the league as a scout and executive.

Technically, Big Blue may have already stolen a key piece away from Buffalo with this hire but the chain reaction of the move could have even greater ramifications.

Will Schoen Choose Daboll?

During his first message to fans, Schoen discussed the impending coaching hire.

Joe Schoen's message to the fans: pic.twitter.com/yyUQT9zt2B — New York Giants (@Giants) January 21, 2022

The new NYG GM stated: “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach who I will work in lockstep to create a collaborative environment for our football operations…a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players.”

According to oddsmakers, the betting favorite to fill the role is Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — a man integral in the development of Josh Allen and this explosive Buffalo offense. Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Schoen wasted no time interviewing the OC for the job on Friday while also scheduling an interview for Bills DC Leslie Frazier today (Jan. 22).

Source: The Giants are interviewing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coach on Friday night, just hours after hiring Joe Schoen as general manager. They will interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 22, 2022

A Daboll hire is probably the hope for most Jets fans but either Frazier or Allen’s coaching mentor would likely impact Buffalo greatly. Just look at what happened when Joe Douglas brought in Robert Saleh from San Francisco.

The Jets HC took a plethora of 49ers coaches with him, including offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, offensive line coach John Benton, and cornerbacks coach Tony Oden among others. To Kyle Shanahan’s credit, he’s managed to hold down the fort without half his staff in 2021 but the magnitude of those losses should catch up with the franchise eventually.

Of course, we can’t discount the hit that the Bills organization has already suffered in Schoen.

Raanan relayed quotes about the new GM from around the league: “Really smart. Dude is gonna outwork you. Earned keep. Straight-forward. Great communicator. Well-rounded. Home run.”

2 Big Names That Are in the Mix

Two hot coaching candidates could derail plans to break up Sean McDermott’s staff — Brian Flores and Dan Quinn.

After the #Giants finalize the hire of Joe Schoen, they will go about the process of hiring a coach. Expect #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be on the list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted: “After the Giants finalize the hire of Joe Schoen, they will go about the process of hiring a coach. Expect Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be on the list.”

Both Flores and Quinn have prior head coaching experience — the latter has even been to a Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons. They’re also both from the NYC area. Flores was born in Brooklyn and Quinn in Morristown, New Jersey.

Per senior NFL reporter Albert Breer: “One thing to keep in mind on Brian Flores and the Giants: New GM Joe Schoen worked with Dolphins GM Chris Grier for 9 years in Miami. When Grier was college director, Schoen was [assistant] college director. When Grier was GM, Schoen was [director of player personal]. Schoen’s going to know plenty on Flores.”

One thing to keep in mind on Brian Flores and the @Giants: New GM Joe Schoen worked with Dolphins GM Chris Grier for 9 years in Miami. When Grier was college director, Schoen was ass't college director. When Grier was GM, Schoen was DPP. Schoen's going to know plenty on Flores. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2022

Another contender could be ex-Super Bowl champion, Doug Pederson.

Even if Schoen and the Giants go a different direction, Daboll or Frazier could easily be hired in 2022. There are currently eight NFL head coaching vacancies and the Bills OC in particular is one of the hottest names on the market.

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins also appear to be in on the successful offensive mind — although you’d rather have him leave the division. Bears beat reporter Adam Jahns noted Daboll’s enticing resume: “He’s been with Josh Allen every step of his development, starting in 2018. Long, established history of calling plays. Worked under [Bill] Belichick, [Eric] Mangini, [Nick] Saban. Went through HC interviews last year.”

A few things should stand out to the Bears about Brian Daboll. – He’s been with Josh Allen every step of his development, starting in 2018. – Long, established history of calling plays. – Worked under Belichick, Mangini, Saban – Went through HC interviews last year — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 16, 2022

The Jets interviewed Daboll for their HC position in 2021, but passed, in favor of Saleh.

