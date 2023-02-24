New Roadblock Could Prevent Jets From Landing Pro Bowl QB

The New York Jets have been turning over every rock to find their next quarterback.

Although a new roadblock in the path could prevent them from landing one of their preferred targets.

Longtime NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason said the mere presence of third-year passer Zach Wilson could be a “sticking point” to a possible signing of veteran Derek Carr.

“I’m not sure, but it could be a sticking point for Derek Carr,” Esiason said on the Tuesday, February 21 episode of Boomer and Gio. “I don’t want to put words into Derek Carr’s mouth, but he certainly wanted to know what the idea and the future was for Zach Wilson. Like he should. He should go through everything that is on his mind and want answers to all these different questions.”

A Derek Carr Addition Could Create Awkward Jets QB Room With Zach Wilson

Derek Carr is 31 years of age and will turn 32 before the start of the 2023 season. With Tom Brady playing through his age-45 season our perception of the quarterback’s career trajectory has totally flipped on its end.

With that being said, Carr could still easily play for another four or five years if not more.

General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have been adamant that they plan on sticking with Wilson “through hell or high water.” The former BYU passer is 23 years of age and he will turn 24 prior to the start of the season.

If the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers at 39 years of age it would be an easier sell to both parties that Wilson can learn and develop behind him. Rodgers is a lot closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

On the other side of the coin, there’s a legit argument to be made that Carr is still very much in his prime.

It could be an incredibly weird rub if the Jets kept Carr and Wilson in the same quarterback room.

More NFL Teams Have Entered the Conversation for Derek Carr

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets and the New Orleans Saints were the only two teams that contacted the Las Vegas Raiders about Carr’s availability.

However, since the four-time Pro Bowler has reached free agency some more teams have entered the fray.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said on the Friday, February 24 episode of NFL Live that, “I was told from various sources around the league that three other teams have recently called and connected with Carr. There are some others in the mix and interest in Carr remains high.”

With that many teams involved it could create a bidding war on the open market. The Jets better hope that Rodgers makes his final decision sooner rather than later or they could be left out in the wind with no viable quarterback under center in 2023.

Thanks to Carr being cut by the Raiders he is free to sign with any NFL team as soon as he wishes. That provides a unique advantage over the other free agents that can’t speak with teams until the middle of March.