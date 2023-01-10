Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker Send Confident Message to Jets Fans

The New York Jets 2022 campaign changed the moment running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker were both lost for the season against the Denver Broncos.

At the time, they were the two most impactful players on a struggling offense — and Jets fans quickly learned that this unit would become borderline anemic without them. Outside of rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Gang Green didn’t have many bright spots on offense during the second half but there is some positive news in that regard.

Both Hall and Vera-Tucker addressed the media on the Jets’ final media day of the year, informing fans that they are either on track or ahead of schedule in their recoveries.

Breece Hall Says He’s ‘Ahead of Schedule’ After Torn ACL

Play

"I'll Be Ready" | Breece Hall Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL RB Breece Hall speaks to the media on Monday, January 9, 2023. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2023-01-09T19:20:27Z

Hall was a welcomed sight on Monday, and so was the message he provided for fans.

“I don’t want to give out too much information, but I know just meeting with my doctors and my surgeon, they think I’m ahead of schedule, they think I’m doing really good,” Hall voiced to the media. “For me, I’m just worried about staying good on my nutrition and just making sure I come in and work the hardest I can every day.”

Hall tore his ACL in October, so that means he’ll have to battle his way back in under a year to start the season with the active roster.

“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches need me for,” Hall answered regarding the start of training camp and the offseason program. “I feel like I’m recovering at a faster rate than normal, so I feel like I’ll be fine.”

Hall admitted that it was “very difficult” to watch the Jets’ offensive collapse as a spectator. “You feel like part of it [is] your fault because you’re not playing,” he explained. “You can’t be out there helping everybody, [but] it is what it is.”

The rising star also noted that he spoke with several NFL running backs that have dealt with long-term injuries — including Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon and more. Hall’s two major takeaways appeared to be to attack rehab and learn “how to keep your mental right” while you’re sidelined.

Alijah Vera-Tucker: ‘I’ll Be 100% for Camp’

Play

"I'm Ready To Get Back ASAP" | AVT Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL OL Alijah Vera-Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, January 9, 2023. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2023-01-09T17:47:33Z

AVT spoke with reporters on Black Monday too, voicing that he’s “ready to get back ASAP.”

“Yeah, the training staff here, they’ve got a good program for me,” Vera-Tucker began after he was asked if he anticipates going through the full offseason program in 2023. “It’ll be the majority of the offseason just getting right, and doing what I can do to get back 100% for camp.”

The versatile and consistent blocker suffered a torn triceps against the Broncos. “It was really tough for me just going through it,” AVT noted. “Being around the guys here in the locker room really helped me out — me and Breece [at] rehab going crazy [together with] Mekhi [Becton] as well… It’s good to have guys around you.”

He went into further detail on his recovery timeline later on, revealing that he’s “doing really well with the rehab.”

“Not lifting yet with my elbow, but I’m going to get there pretty soon,” he continued. “But like I said, I’ll be 100% for [training] camp, ready to go.” AVT also confirmed that although he’ll be in attendance at voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this spring, the plan is not to rush his recovery.

“It’s not about pushing it too hard,” he reasoned, “I don’t want no problems going into the season [because] I’m trying to finish the full season next year, definitely.”