Breece Hall Sends 4-Word Message on Huge Jets OL Trade

The New York Jets secured some additional protection for Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets receive: a 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 134) and veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses

Baltimore Ravens receive: a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 112) and a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 218)

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news on social media.

New York swapped picks in the fourth round and gave up one of the compensatory picks it received this offseason.

After the trade was announced on X previously Twitter, Jets running back Breece Hall posted, “My day was made😂😂.”

Jets Secure a Massive Piece on the Offensive Line

The green and white entered the offseason with more questions than answers on the offensive line.

This trade for Moses plugs one of the biggest voids on the roster. Throughout Moses’ career in the NFL, he has predominantly played right tackle. That should continue with the Jets.

Schefter added that Moses, “is expected to be the Jets’ starting right tackle” next season.

Jets help solidify their offensive line, landing two starters from the Ravens this week alone. Morgan Moses is expected to be the Jets starting right tackle, and former Ravens free agent John Simpson is expected to be their starting left guard. Moses started 16 games for the Jets… https://t.co/wSKJGraKwj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Moses, 33, has been in the NFL since 2014 which includes stints with three different teams including the Jets.

The veteran offensive tackle spent one year on the Jets in 2021. He appeared in 17 games and made 16 starts.

All in all, Moses has appeared in 152 games and has made 144 starts. Moses has played in at least 14 games for nine straight years dating back to 2015.

The former Virginia product has one year left on his contract through 2024. He is only owed $5.5 million for this upcoming season.

Last season Pro Football Focus graded him 77.6 overall, 75.9 pass block, and 77.2 run block when he was with the Ravens.

Top Social Media Reactions to Moses Jets-Ravens Trade

The first female scout in NFL history, Connie Carberg, said, “Wow no one had an inkling of Morgan Moses coming back to the @nyjets!! Nice move!”

This was a surprising trade in the sense that no one talked about it as a possibility and then suddenly it happened.

Connor Hughes of SNY said Moses, “will stabilize this offensive line. He’s gonna be this team’s right tackle and a good one at that.”

ESPN radio host Jake Asman said, “One of Joe Douglas’ best moves was signing Morgan Moses. Now he’s back. Let’s go!”

Back in 2021, the Washington Commanders released Moses surprisingly on May 20. A few weeks later the Jets were able to sign him off the scrapheap on July 2.

Getting a starting offensive tackle at any time during the calendar year is difficult, in the middle of the summer is nearly impossible. Yet Douglas pulled it off.

The Jets got Morgan Moses in exchange for moving back in the fourth round and an additional sixth round pick. A great trade for a solid tackle that they never should’ve let leave in the first place. https://t.co/cYy8qjBqn2 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 13, 2024

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the Moses deal was, “A great trade for a solid tackle that they never should’ve let leave in the first place.”

Joe Douglas always had an affinity for Morgan Moses, who played for the #Jets in '21. He probably should've re-signed him in '22. Moses just turned 33. Started 14 games last season. Due to make $5.5M in the final year of his contract. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 13, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that Douglas has “always had an affinity for Morgan Moses. He also admitted that, “He probably should’ve re-signed him in ’22.”