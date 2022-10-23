Jets’ Breece Hall Sends Message to Fans After ‘Serious Knee Injury’

It was a bittersweet victory for the New York Jets in Week 7 after head coach Robert Saleh revealed the injury news during his postgame press conference.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed the scary update on Hall, voicing: “Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that early tests indicate a serious knee injury for RB Breece Hall. He’ll obviously have more tests to determine if it is, in fact, an ACL.”

NFL insiders like Albert Breer informed that the fear is a torn ACL for the stud rookie playmaker, although everyone will have to wait for the official word from the medical staff.

Breece Hall Shows Love After Jets Win

After the game was over, Hall did take to social media — but he shared a team-first message despite his injury.

“Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations,” Hall tweeted, “JETS WIN!!!!!! #LFG.”

This is very on-brand from Hall, who gives every indication that he’s an even better teammate than he is a running back — and he’s an extremely talented ball carrier.

It’s always about the team with the second-round draft pick and that’s one of the reasons fans have grown to love him in such a short period. That, and his propensity for home-run plays like his 62-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos.

If Hall’s injury is as serious as it seems, he’ll be missed in more ways than one. The youngster already appears to be a locker-room leader, and he’s been the most important offensive weapon for Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur so far in 2022.

Like many fans, Jets X-Factor film analyst Michael Nania paid tribute after the game, fearing the worst. “If Breece Hall’s season is over, he ends it with 463 yards on 80 carries, an average of 5.8 YPC [yards per carry]. It’s the best single-season YPC in Jets history ([minimum] 80 carries). A truly special talent.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also noted his early-season impact, stating: “Breece Hall’s early impact on the Jets; his 681 scrimmage yards are the 4th most by a Jets player in the team’s first 7 games over the last 20 seasons. Ahead of him: Curtis Martin, LaDainian Tomlinson and Brandon Marshall.”

Robert Saleh: Jets ‘Gutted One Out’

“There are still a lot of guys out there on our team that we feel good about,” Coach Saleh voiced boldly after the game. The proclamation came after injuries to Hall, wide receiver Corey Davis (knee), and integral offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow).

Saleh did let fans know that he isn’t worried about Davis’ status long-term while informing them that AVT will be evaluated on Monday, October 24.

“It was sloppy,” Saleh admitted, citing all the first-half penalties. “Credit to the guys, back-to-back road trips are never easy in this league — especially coming out here on this trip. I thought they gutted one out.”

“There’s no quit, we don’t flinch,” Saleh continued. “Whenever it gets rough, they know that there’s 60% more and they have completely bought in and believe in what they’re capable of… I’ve got so much faith in our group, especially as the game gets deeper and deeper I just feel like we get stronger and stronger. They proved it again in the fourth quarter [against the Broncos].”