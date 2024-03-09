NFC Team Will ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Jets Top Free Agent: Insider

A New York Jets free-agent target is going to garner plenty of suitors on the open market.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed one of them on social media saying the Philadelphia Eagles will “aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency.”

More Insight on Huff’s Expected Market in Free Agency

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic added some more details saying, “Everything I’ve heard is that Bryce Huff’s market is going to be robust — and that the Eagles are going to make Huff one of their first calls when the tampering period opens on Monday.”

On Monday, March 11 NFL teams will be permitted, “to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.”

On Wednesday, March 13 the new league year begins at 4 pm. At that time Huff or any other free agent will be allowed to sign contracts with other teams.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports responded to all of this noise on X previously Twitter, “What does it say when the Eagles want to move their (productive) pass rushers to sign 25-year-old Bryce Huff?”

The other part of Russini’s report revealed that the Eagles “have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haasan Riddick for the last few weeks.” It seems like the team is hoping to swap out some older veterans for younger talent on the open market.

Jets Are Set to Lose a Key Developmental Piece

From what I’ve been told, New York has yet to turn up the aggression in its contract discussions with Huff and his representatives.

Instead, they plan on letting him hit the open market and allowing him to find out his value.

Steve Gelbs of SNY said “it’s been trending this way for a while [regarding Bryce Huff]. If he does indeed go elsewhere, it’s difficult to wrap my head around. The Jets have been looking for an edge rusher of his ilk for decades. To find him, develop him and let him walk at 25-years-old is hard to justify.”

Huff joined the Jets as an overlooked undrafted free agent. He not only made the team but developed into a dynamic pass rusher.

In four seasons he racked up 17.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, and 17 tackles for loss. He is coming off of a career campaign in 2023 where he recorded his first double-digit sack season.

When you look at recent history the Jets haven’t had a homegrown double-digit sack pass rusher since John Abraham. That was back in 2005.

Jets fans have waited nearly 20 years for another one and they finally had it in Huff. Now it appears the team is going to let this player get away too.

New York is relying on a massive second-year leap from former first-rounder Will McDonald. Perhaps the selection of McDonald in last year’s draft was truly the first sign that Huff wasn’t long for the Jets.

It’s not officially over yet, but it seems like it is trending in that direction that Huff will be on another team next season.