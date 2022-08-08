Jets Sign Experienced Rival OL Amid Injury Issues

The New York Jets have had a rash of injuries on the offensive line.

That has forced the team to closely evaluate the available options in free agency. According to the NFL’s transaction report, Gang Green worked out two hog mollies in Chris Glaser and Caleb Benenoch.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that the Jets ended up signing Benenoch after a successful tryout on a one-year deal:

Veteran OL Caleb Benenoch is signing one-year deal with #Jets, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2022

Benenoch is a veteran offensive lineman that just turned 28 years of age this week. After initially joining the league back in 2016 as the No. 148 overall pick in the fifth round, he has moved around the NFL quite a bit.

As a matter of fact, the former UCLA product will be joining his eighth different franchise in 2022 on the Jets.

While there has been a lot of movement, Benenoch has a lot of attractive qualities.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic highlighted his versatility on Twitter saying he has played at both guard spots and right tackle. Although the majority of his reps at the NFL level have come at guard.

Benenoch has experience at LG, RG and RT, though most of his NFL snaps have come at guard. #Jets https://t.co/baeIvEBLhF — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 8, 2022

During his career, he really has only received one opportunity to start a full season. That was back in 2016 when he played and started in all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Outside of that, he has mainly served as a reserve, camp body, practice squad player, and occasional spot starter.

In his career he has played for the Bucs, New England Patriots (two stints), Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and most recently with the New Orleans Saints.

This contract will likely be for the veteran minimum and does not rule the Jets out of the Duane Brown sweepstakes.

Gang Green hosted the 2021 Pro Bowler on a multi-day visit over the weekend and is very interested in striking a deal. That urgency for a potential deal has only grown since then as the Jets have experienced several injuries on the offensive line featuring Mekhi Becton and Conor McDermott.

Important Key Details

The green and white are making sure they turn over every rock in a desperate search for more offensive line depth.

The other player they worked out is Chris Glaser an interesting player that is in the midst of his rookie season after going undrafted out of Virginia this past April.

He got a rookie minicamp invite with the Kansas City Chiefs and impressed them enough to earn a contract to join the 90-man roster heading into training camp.

The Jets had their own success story in that department with wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr who impressed back in May to earn a contract and is still on the team.

Unfortunately, Glaser lost the numbers game in Kansas City when they were forced to active star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr and needed a roster spot.

The talented rookie has experience at both guard spots registering over 42 starts in his college career.

