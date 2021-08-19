Adversity Hits as Major Jets Star Gets Carted off Practice Field

Head coach Robert Saleh has talked a lot about adversity since taking over this New York Jets franchise. He even stated that he wanted this roster to form a “shifting” identity that’s known for overcoming whatever adversity they face.

It’s quite possible that the team faced more of that in practice today than they have all offseason and preseason to this point. The first blow was defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who walked off the field with an injury.

Sheldon Rankins is leaving the field with trainers — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 19, 2021

Approximately five minutes after, the unthinkable occurred and the world stood still for every Gang Green fan. Dominant edge rusher Carl Lawson went down with a leg injury, one that needed a cart to take him off the field.

The cart leaving with #Jets DE Carl Lawson, who injured his left leg on a pass rush in red zone period. Trainers, staff, players surrounded him after pic.twitter.com/sKx3rtu0H3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

If these two losses weren’t harsh enough, a third injury just seemed to taunt the hearts’ of Jets’ supporters when wide receiver Denzel Mims limped off the field. Fortunately, this one didn’t seem all too serious.

Denzel Mims walked off too. Slight limp. Didn’t seem serious tho. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 19, 2021

The fourth was more similar to Lawson’s, although the magnitude was not nearly as severe as bubble candidate defensive back Zane Lewis was carted off. Big-name or not, you never want to see stuff like this in training camp.

Another #Jets injury. Zane Lewis getting carted off. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 19, 2021

Jets Crushed by Black Thursday Practice

For those that truly love this franchise as much as we do, we understand the pain you’re probably feeling right now in this moment. Connor Hughes of The Athletic described the impact of the injury best.

Hard to express how silent this place got when Carl Lawson, the unquestioned star of #Jets training camp, went down. No further details known right now, but this would be a massive, horrific blow to defense if he’s forced to miss time — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

It’s hard not to jump to the worst case scenario in terms of Lawson, especially with the team’s history of bad luck with star players. Co-Founder of Jets X-Factor Robby Sabo reminded us that we have to try and remain positive — if that’s even possible.

Jets fans … hang tight for a moment. No, the Carl Lawson thing doesn't sound good, and now Denzel Mims. But your team hasn't suffered many injuries at all so far this summer. It was/is bound to happen to at least some degree. Just hang tight until more info surfaces. — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 19, 2021

An update on the Lawson injury came in from senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport at 1:25 p.m. eastern time. The free-agent acquistion will undergo an MRI on his left Achilles for a possible torn tendon. Mike Garafolo reported that Lawson “heard a pop,” which could be a bad sign for the impending prognosis. A tear would be season-ending.

UPDATE from @RapSheet: #Jets DE Carl Lawson is going to have an MRI on his Achilles #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/o8uxpGsc18 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 19, 2021

This is known to be one of the more difficult issues to overcome in sports, being that the Achilles affects an athlete’s explosiveness either jumping or in the pass-rusher’s case, getting out of his stance and attacking the quarterback. Right now all of Jets nation will pray that this is nothing but a close call and a false alarm.

Mims Held out for Precaution





If there was some small silver lining for today, it’s that Mims injury seems like nothing to worry about. New York Post reporter Brian Costello tweeted that the 2020 second-round pick left the practice based on “precaution.”

The status of Rankins and Lewis are less clear, with all the focus on Lawson.

The two defensive linemen were a couple of the Jets biggest signings this spring. The former Cincinnati Bengal signed a three-year, $45 million contract while Rankins agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal.

The Jets are deepest on the defensive line, but these are the straws that stir the drink, not replaceable parts. Promising edge rusher Bryce Huff is the first in-line to replace Lawson, while Folorunso Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Marshall provide back-up on the interior.

This is still a developing story, more information will come once available.

