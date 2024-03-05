Jets Release Veteran Starter, Save Over $5 Million: Report

The New York Jets have made another cost-cutting measure.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on social media that the green and white is expected to release veteran tight end CJ Uzomah. “Move will save $5-plus million on the cap,” Fowler added.

Uzomah Never Lived up to the Hype With the Jets

The veteran initially joined the Jets back in 2022 on a three-year $24 million contract.

In his two seasons with the team, Uzomah had 29 receptions for 290 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdowns.

That offseason the Jets wanted to dip their toes in the free agency waters at receiver but the price was too costly. General manager Joe Douglas ended up pivoting to a rare double dip at tight end that offseason instead.

Tyler Conklin received a three-year deal of his own for $21 million. Conklin, unlike Uzomah, delivered some more than solid production in a lackluster overall offense.

Over that same period with Uzomah, Conklin caught 119 receptions for 1,173 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdowns.

This Uzomah move leaves the Jets with four tight ends on the roster: Conklin, Zack Kuntz, Kenny Yeboah, and Jeremy Ruckert.

Jets Are Solid at Tight End, but They Could Make Another Big Move

There is a lot of buzz that has connected the Jets to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Tight end isn’t a massive need for the Jets in 2024, but it will quickly become a need. Conklin is in a contract year and Ruckert will be in a contract year next offseason.

Ruckert hasn’t shown anything in his first two years that indicates he is the tight end of the future for the Jets. In fairness, he hasn’t gotten many opportunities because of the depth at the position and injuries.

With Uzomah out, the Jets could stay pat and promote Ruckert up the depth chart. A 1-2 punch with Conklin and Ruckert would be viable.

However, there has been palpable buzz about the team potentially investing the No. 10 overall pick in the first round on Bowers.

He has been described to me as a dynamic pass catcher and someone told me it’s “unfair” to call him a tight end because it puts him in a box.