Lions HC Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Jets QB Mike White

New York Jets quarterback Mike White earned a lot of respect around the league after returning to the game after the beating he took versus the Buffalo Bills.

One of his biggest admirers is Detroit Lions Head coach Dan Campbell who talked about White during his Wednesday, December 14 media availability:

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I mean I’m watching Buffalo last week and those two hits, I say two but there were more than two, but two that got him out of the game for a minute before he came back. Those were significant hits and he stood in there and took it right in the ribs.

The first thing you’re looking for is let’s see how he comes back in the game and I mean he didn’t bat an eye. You could tell on that first throw he was unaffected. The same thing after the second one he comes back in the game and he just is unfazed.

You know it didn’t feel good so I’ve got a lot of respect watching him. I was impressed. I’m like okay this guy it doesn’t matter he just needed a breather just to make sure everything is still intact. Once he came back in you can see those guys rally around him. He’s tough.”

Mike White Earned Some Serious Brownie Points With Jets Teammates

White was beaten to a pulp against the Bills.

So much so that his teammate George Fant told me he was “surprised” when he returned to the huddle later in the game after being knocked out for a second time.

#Jets OT George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) said he was ‘surprised’ to see Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) back in huddle during #Bills game after the vicious hits he took but also not surprised because ‘he has that DOG in him’ 🤣 ‘he’s always been that way, he’s a leader’ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/eS3RX8xdY7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 14, 2022

White’s heroic performance earned him some additional respect from his teammates. On Monday, December 12 White said he didn’t enjoy getting those hits, but a small part of him did.

It proved to his teammates that he had the grit and toughness to be their quarterback.

The locker room had already been captivated by the popular once-backup quarterback, this recent outing just solidified his standing with the team.

Mike White Has a Chance to Go off vs. Lions

In three games so far this season, White has put up some video game numbers:

952 passing yards

Four total touchdowns to two interceptions

62 percent completion percentage

85.8 QBR

He should have a great opportunity on Sunday to build on those stats versus a porous Lions defense.

Detroit gives up the second most yards per game in the NFL this season (403.2). They are only half a yard away from being dead last in the league (Minnesota Vikings).

The Lions have allowed over 3,424 passing yards through 13 games this season, which is the third most in football.

White isn’t fleet of foot, however, it’s important to note that Detroit also struggles against the run. The Lions have given up over 139.8 rushing yards per game in 2022 which ranks 26th in the league.

In other words, this Lions’ defense is downright awful in every meaningful category. This could set up a perfect coming-out party for this Jets offense.

Over the last two games, Gang Green has only scored two total touchdowns and narrowly lost to two of the best teams in football. Perhaps an offensive boost could be the difference between this current losing streak and turning things around.