Jets Fans Troll Former First-Round Bust After Unnecessary Slight

If there are two things that characterize almost all New York Jets fans, it’s that they have no love for former first-round busts and they have a long memory when it comes to ex-players, especially those who failed with the franchise.

So if you happen to fit both of those descriptions, it’s probably best to keep your distance on social media. 2016 first-rounder Darron Lee must have missed that memo after he took an unexpected shot at the Jets organization on Twitter.

Have the Jets won more than the 14 games I did when I played there since I have left? No disrespect, just asking for a friend — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) November 11, 2021

He wrote: “Have the Jets won more than the 14 games I did when I played there since I have left? No disrespect, just asking for a friend.” That lit match from Lee struck a powderkeg within the fanbase.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets Fans, Assemble!

There were hundreds of responses from passionate Jets fans but I’ll feature some of the best ones. Harrison Glaser of Take Flight Media replied: “You were a 20th overall pick & are only 27 years old. What team do you currently play for? How many teams have you played for since leaving #Jets? How many games have you started & what are your stats since leaving? No disrespect, just asking for a friend.”

You were a 20th overall pick & are only 27 years old What team do you currently play for? How many teams have you played for since leaving #Jets? How many games have you started & what are your stats since leaving? No disrespect, just asking for a friend — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) November 12, 2021

BryanOreally tweeted: “If we didn’t waste first round picks on busts like yourself we would have won more.”

If we didn’t waste first round picks on busts like yourself we would have won more. — Bryan (@BryanOreally) November 11, 2021

Another fan going by the name CHAMP X1 wrote: “Have you even played in 14 games since you left? Asking for a friend.” To be fair, Lee has appeared in 18 games since leaving New York, but he’s only started in two.

Have you even played in 14gms since you left? Asking for a friend — CHAMP X1 (@scoopdakilla) November 11, 2021

A supporter named joey came up with the assist later in the thread, however. He said: “jets wins since you left: 11, games in which you’ve played at least 1 defensive snap since leaving: 9.”

jets wins since you left: 11

games in which you've played at least 1 defensive snap since leaving: 9 — joey (@ogvek) November 11, 2021

And one more from Matt O’Leary stated: “Has Darron Lee played more than 160 snaps in 3 years since leaving the #Jets? No disrespect, just asking for a friend.”

Has Darron Lee played more than 160 snaps in 3 years since leaving the #Jets? No disrespect, just asking for a friend. https://t.co/vSg4eBZPEo — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) November 11, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Drafted at 22, Is Lee’s Career Over at Age 27?

It’s unclear what set Lee off in the first place, although it might have been the responses on this quote tweet of beat reporter Connor Hughes.

Connor, don't make too much sense. Intelligence and acting on your God given right of free will is toxic and will have you viewed as a hater. Just smile n wave 😂😂😂 https://t.co/HZL5Hp6t0d — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) November 11, 2021

Or maybe this conversation with the Jets fanbase had been stewing since his departure. Either way, the original tweet from Lee blew up and perhaps that was his intention. The linebacker has only played in two NFL games since 2019, totaling one tackle with the Buffalo Bills.

Football is a harsh business that often leaves athletes in the dust at a moment’s notice and with every passing day, the first-round bust out of Ohio State loses relevance. He did technically win a Super Bowl ring after Gang Green traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs but Lee did so as a benchwarmer that never played a postseason snap.

As Lee noted in a recent response at a fan, “the truth is cheap….Damn near free.” Agreed, but hard truths hit both ways.

The fact of the matter is if he doesn’t get back on the field soon, 14 Jet wins and a free ride on a championship roster may end being the linebacker’s only NFL claim to fame. Clock’s ticking.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Struggling Jets Youngster Could Be Forced Into Sink or Swim Role