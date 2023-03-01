NFC Team ‘Ready to’ Sign Projected $113 Million Jets QB Target

An NFL team has made its intentions known on the open market.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler joined Senior New York Jets Reporter Eric Allen at the NFL Combine and shared some new details on the bubbling quarterback market.

“[New Orleans] Saints, it’s my understanding that they want to get something done with Derek Carr. Like they’re ready to do that. I get the sense that he is sort of waiting it out patiently so that second team can get heavily involved along with the Saints so you have more leverage. It kind of helps him to wait a little bit in that way.”

Super interesting info from @JFowlerESPN chat w/ @eallenjets, ‘#Saints want to get something done w/ Derek Carr, like they’re ready to do that’ + ‘I get the sense that [Carr] is patiently waiting it out so that 2nd team can get heavily involved’: 🎥 @nyjets #NFLCombine #Jets pic.twitter.com/pcSwtA7RIu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 1, 2023

Derek Carr Is Using the Jets in Free Agency

Play

NFL Insider: Derek Carr is using the Jets, bidding war with Saints incoming Boy Green reacts to the NEW Derek Carr update from an #NFL Insider + what it means for the #Jets + #Saints are all in on DC. You can read more about this story here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/derek-carr-new-orleans-saints-rumors/ Make sure you LIKE the video & hit subscribe for more juicy content! 2023-03-01T22:42:54Z

While some teams are flirting around with multiple quarterback options, the Saints aren’t.

By all accounts, they’re all in on Carr as their top QB option. They were the only team to agree to trade compensation when Carr was still a member of the Las Vegas Raiders which allowed them to host him for a visit before anyone else.

However, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback wants other teams in the mix so he can get the salary he is looking for.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Carr is seeking at least $35 million per year on a new contract in free agency.

Spotrac’s latest market projections believe the 31-year-old who will turn 32 before the start of the 2023 season can get $37.7 million per season. That would make him the No. 9 highest-paid QB in football, per Over The Cap.

The projected contract is a three-year deal for $113 million, per Spotrac.

Derek Carr Waiting for Jets, for Better or for Worse

To ensure Carr lands a deal of that magnitude he needs another team to enter the mix for his services. If it’s just the Saints bidding against themselves, his contract may not reach his desired total.

If the Jets entered the mix it could create a potential bidding war which is what Carr and his camp are seeking.

Jets fans have been burned before by a player using them solely for financial purposes. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins got the Jets involved so the Minnesota Vikings would pay more for him. Even though he had no intentions of ever signing in New York.

Does Carr feel similarly? It’s impossible to know for sure.

He could just want the Jets involved so he gets more money from the Saints. Or Carr might not want to go to the Saints, so he wants another team to get involved so he can go where he wants for the right price.

Right now the Jets are in a holding pattern as they await Aaron Rodgers’ decision. If he decides to stay with the Green Bay Packers or retires, they could quickly pivot to Carr.

However, if Rodgers wants to go to the Jets, Carr could lose a suitor for his services.

One thing we do know is the Jets are interested in Carr. Our Senior Heavy NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo confirmed that to me in a conversation live from the NFL combine.

“The Jets are all in on Derek Carr” is what Lombardo said coming off of general manager Joe Douglas’ press conference with the media.