Jets Fans Debate D.K. Metcalf Trade After New Update From NFL Insider

As we know, the New York Jets are in the market for a premier wide receiver to elevate their current group into a top-tier unit.

A recent report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that general manager Joe Douglas is “keeping an eye on” three ascending stars in particular — D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel.

Of the three, the Seattle Seahawks wide-out makes the most sense. General manager John Schneider appears to be wrestling with the idea of a rebuild after the Russell Wilson departure, and Metcalf is one of his greatest trade chips on the roster.

Although the Seahawks have yet to officially make Metcalf available, a new update provided a glimmer of hope for any potential suitors.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Fowler: Metcalf Could Be Moved ‘at the Right Price’

This morning on April 3, 2022, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler dropped a juicy bit of information during a SportsCenter update. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman provided video of the ESPN segment on Twitter.

#Seahakws star WR DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, league executives tell @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/GspSP68zBK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2022

“I’ve talked to some executives who think that maybe he would welcome a change or maybe Seattle would be willing to move him at the right price,” voiced Fowler. The insider did add that the team has made it publicly clear that they would prefer to re-sign him.

He explained further: “I’m told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he’s not going to be traded. Seattle has said publicly [that] they have no intention to trade him. But the execs I talk to keep bringing him up that maybe they would either be willing to move on at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change. So, something is going on here; it’s just hard to figure out what. But he’s got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade. That’s the tricky part.”

Pete Carroll: I can’t imagine not having D.K. Metcalf. An extension is in the future at some point. On Geno Smith: We have high hopes for him. He knows our system. He sat almost 4 yrs. Took a couple games to get his feet under him. I think he has a competitive opportunity. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2022

On March 29, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that “an extension is in the future at some point,” according to head coach Pete Carroll, but the veteran HC made similar dismissals on Wilson before Schneider dealt the quarterback to Denver.

In theory, it could be another bluff to raise that price tag via trade. “It is all about the contract,” Fowler concluded, which sparked some debate on social media.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

What’s the Right Price?

After uSTADIUM shared the Fowler news, the immediate question from Jets fans was pretty straightforward. Gotham City Crew voiced it: “What do you guys think is the right price?” The account added: “Do you think they are avoiding Douglas?”

What do you guys think is the right price? Do you think they are avoiding Douglas? — Gotham City Crew (@GothamCityCrew) April 3, 2022

The employees at uSTADIUM responded swiftly: “Def not avoiding Douglas. The #Jets publicly said they are going to be aggressive. Seattle, and other teams, will use that to their advantage to try and get pick 10. #Jets would likely offer same deal they did to KC.”

It’s not a huge difference . The Jets can offer 35 , 38 and get back to the teens if they want . Could have JJ/KT plus AJ plus Linderbaum or another top player at his position . Not bad — Dave Schoeps (@DaveSchoeps) April 3, 2022

As a reminder, Douglas offered both 2022 seconds and a third-rounder for Tyreek Hill. He did not offer the No. 10 overall pick.

A fan debated that the difference between 10 and two seconds is not that extreme. He wrote: “It’s not a huge difference. The Jets can offer 35, 38 and get back to the teens if they want. Could have [Jermaine Johnson]/[Kayvon Thibodeaux] plus AJ plus [Tyler] Linderbaum or another top player at his position. Not bad.”

uSTADIUM confirmed that the two second-rounders would equal the approximate draft value of No. 14 overall, a slight downgrade from the 10th selection in the draft.

def truth to that haha — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 3, 2022

Another fan countered: “Anyone is available for the ‘right price’ aka overpayment.” To which uSTADIUM agreed is generally the case.

One even suggested a first-round pick swap with Metcalf as the equalizer. “4 for 9 and dk who says no,” the fan commented.

4 for 9 and dk who says no — mctmt3440 (@mcmtm1222) April 3, 2022

Beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime weighed in as well: “IF AJ or DK are available, offer the 2 seconds and that’s it. Jets almost got a better WR with the same offer. No point in offering the 1st when 1st round WRs have been hitting at a higher clip lately. Should be able to snag a good one at 10 anyway who will be cheaper.”

IF AJ or DK are available , offer the 2 seconds and thats it. Jets almost got a better WR with the same offer. No point in offering the 1st when 1st round WRs have been hitting at a higher clip lately. Should be able to snag a good one at 10 anyway who will be cheaper. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) April 3, 2022

As Fowler stated, you also have to consider the extension price tag, which has been rumored at around $25 million per year. Hill reshaped the market and while Metcalf does not have the same resume as the ex-Chiefs superstar, he is four years younger at age 24.

One thing is certain, Jets trade speculation will continue up until the draft — or until a WR is acquired — as details like this continue to emerge.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!