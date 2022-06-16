Jets’ Flight 2022 Airs Tonight: Trailers & How to Watch

If the New York Jets do one thing really well, it’s their behind-the-scenes documentary series that are directed and produced by 1JD Films.

They began with the “One Jets Drive” series that mirrors the popular HBO television series, “Hard Knocks.” The major difference is that the Jets version continues after training camp and posts episodes during the regular season.

Then came a new idea: “Flight 2021.” As the subheading explained, this would be the first 1JD Film series that follows “an offseason with the New York Jets,” and it was a massive success last year. It should come as no surprise that this addition is returning in 2022, and it drops tonight.

FLIGHT 2022 DROPS TONIGHT ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/P1SDfQA76L — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 16, 2022

Latest Trailer & How to Stream

Flight 2022 : New Heights Trailer ✈️ | The New York Jets | NFL Flight 2022: New Heights, narrated by Rich Eisen. All five episodes coming Thursday at 8 pm. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-06-14T14:02:07Z

“Flight 2022,” dubbed “New Heights” by 1JD Films looks like year one on steroids — kind of like the year two roster under head coach Robert Saleh. Not only will it be narrated by famed Jets fan and host Rich Eisen, but the list of cameos is star-studded.

First, some background information on this year’s streaming event, which the official NYJ press release announced:

At 8 p.m. on June 16 [tonight], fans will have access to Flight 2022: New Heights, a five-part docu-series that provides an insider perspective of the unshared stories at 1 Jets Drive. Presented by 1JD Films, the series provides a behind the scenes look at everything from the Senior Bowl through free agency to the NFL Draft. Continuing the success from last season’s, Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets, fans can get a closer look at the process throughout the offseason, including interviews with Joe Douglas, coaches, players, and special guests.

That’s right, you get all five episodes for the price of one and that aforementioned price is zero. Post-minicamp is officially binging season in Jets country and 1JD Films is providing the content.

The latest trailer (seen above) doesn’t just include Jets front office members, coaches and players — which is the norm — it teases appearances from national NFL insiders and media like Peter Schrager, Kimberly A. Martin, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, Colleen Wolfe, Adam Schefter and Daniel Jeremiah. NFL draft insider Todd McShay and the ex-NFL player turned broadcaster Charles Davis were both seen in the initial trailer as well.

This is no doubt an all-star cast but fans will be much more excited to hear from their new rookies and free agents signings, a group with extreme potential.

You can stream all five episodes on June 16 in one of four places:

SNY will also air the series in full the week of June 20, 2022, with a marathon viewing on June 26 at 6 p.m. EST. In case you missed it, the original trailer can be seen below.

1JD Films Has Emmy-Winning History

🎬 OFFICIAL TRAILER 🎬 Flight 2022: New Heights | New York Jets Coming June 16, five all-access episodes with everything from the Jets 2022 offseason. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-04-25T13:00:14Z

If you’ve never seen any of the docu-series from 1JD Films, we cannot recommend them enough. If you’re a diehard fan, consider this programming a must-watch.

The Jets’ internal content group was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards in 2021, winning two in 2018. These accomplishments came from the “One Jets Drive” series and “One Jets Drive: First Class.”

Unfortunately, 1JD Films was not honored in this year’s Emmys but that was more due to competition than the content itself. See for yourself — the production quality is the definition of top-notch.

While the exact details are a mystery, you can bet “Flight 2022” will focus heavily on the before and after of NFL free agency, the scouting process for the draft, the actual draft, and potentially some Senior Bowl action. It will also include countless one-on-one interviews with Jets players and personnel.

Gear up, “Flight 2022” begins in a matter of hours.

