Jets Defender Haason Reddick Sends Scary Warning to NFL

New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick had a blunt message to send at his introductory press conference.

“I don’t think anybody is ready for what’s about to happen but it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be fun to watch as well,” Reddick explained on Monday, April 1.

“The attack, the attack, the attack style I’m all for. I’m all about constantly putting QBs under duress,” Reddick said. “With the group that we have [and] the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often.”

A New Talent Has Been Added to the Jets’ Defense

Last season the Jets’ defense was the backbone of their team and its success.

New York allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the league last season. They were seventh in the NFL in total team sacks with 48.

The most interesting part of that last stat is the team-oriented approach. Gang Green only had one player record a double-digit sack season and it was Bryce Huff barely (10). 2023 was the first time in Huff’s career that he has ever gone over the double-digit sack barrier.

Outside of Huff, the Jets had six other defenders record at least three sacks apiece.

Reddick, the new acquisition for the Jets, brings a different level of production and expertise to the table. In each of the last four seasons, Reddick has recorded at least 11 sacks.

New York hasn’t had a pure multi-season double-digit sack pass rusher since the John Abraham days in the early 2000s.

“The fact that we have a bunch of young dawgs, we are gonna make it all easier for each other,” Reddick explained.

When the Jets line up a four-man front featuring Reddick, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, and Jermaine Johnson the opposing offense can’t double-team everyone. Someone in that group is going to have a favorable 1-on-1 matchup.

Aaron Rodgers Unlocks a New Level to the Jets’ Defense

Aaron Rodgers’ presence makes the Jets better. The winner of the Captain Obvious award goes to Paul Esden Jr.

Before I give my acceptance speech it all goes back to the defense. New York was a top-7 sack producer in the league with an offense that averaged only 15.8 points per game.

Opposing teams ran the ball 517 times against the Jets this past season. That was the third-highest total in the NFL. The Jets’ offense was so bad and rarely put the team in good positions that the other team was able to control the clock and pound the rock.

Despite that, they still cranked out 48 total team sacks.

Insert Anchorman meme about not even being mad but rather being impressed.

If the Jets were able to produce those kinds of numbers with an inept offense, imagine what they could do with Rodgers.

The Jets could be elite with A-Rod at the helm considering all of the offensive weapons they possess with guys like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Mike Williams. Although let’s shoot even lower, Rodgers is 40 years of age and coming off of a torn Achilles, what if they’re just an average offense?

That means the team should play with more leads or at the very least be in closer games in 2024. If that proves to be true, the Jets should produce even better sack numbers by default.

The Jets defense will face a lot more obvious passing situations next season. Plus factoring in the upgrade from Reddick to Huff, the sky is the limit for this defense.