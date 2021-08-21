How to Watch Jets Versus Packers, Including the Full Injury Report

In a preseason faceoff of old friends, head coach Robert Saleh will stand across the sidelines from Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur, as true equals.

“When we were sitting there as [graduate assistants] at Central Michigan I don’t think we ever thought that this would happen, but it’s pretty cool that it did,” Saleh told reporters on August 17.

LaFleur was Saleh’s best man at his wedding and the two have been close since college.

On August 19 he added to those remarks, joking; “I think it’s pretty surreal, especially when his mom and dad came out on the field and his kids, just remembering you know raiding the refrigerator and all that stuff, it feels like yesterday.”

The two have coached against one another in the past, but this will be the first time they do it as head coaches, even if it’s not a regular-season game.

How to Watch Jets Versus Packers

We are less than an hour away from kick-off and the game will be available on WLNY and WCBS after golf coverage concludes. Ian Eagle will have the play-by-play alongside Anthony Becht and Otis Livingston at 4:25 p.m. eastern time.

#NYJvsGB coverage will begin at 4 pm on WLNY and https://t.co/yJlE6juqp6. The game broadcast will then transition to WCBS when golf coverage ends. New York market viewers can also watch the game on https://t.co/IDocpYHJpV. Out of market viewers can watch on @nflnetwork. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 21, 2021

New York market audiences can also stream on nyjets.com or the official Jets app, while out-of-market viewers can watch on NFL Network.

Tune in to watch all the biggest preseason storylines including Zach Wilson’s second game and roster bubble competitions.

Jets Versus Packers Injury Report

Speaking of Wilson, he is expected to play somewhere between two and four drives today. Green Bay is not expected to play Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love on the other side of the ball.

Looks like the Jets will be facing the QB3 and QB4, which makes it hard to get a true evaluation of the starting defense. https://t.co/BrtSHJZouj — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 21, 2021

Unfortunately, that’s not a tremendous test for this starting Gang Green defense. Rodgers is sitting the entire preseason while Love is out with a shoulder injury. In fact, according to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, it’s largely a “JV squad” for Green Bay today on both sides of the football.

LaFleur going with the JV team. https://t.co/2tESU3WVSi — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 21, 2021

As for the Jets, they’ll be missing quite a few players as well. The franchise is still reeling from the recent loss of edge rusher Carl Lawson. He’ll miss the entire 2021 season while the players below are only out for today’s contest.

Players I do not see in uniform during warm-ups: E. Moore, D. Mims, A. Davis, L. Joyner, B. Austin, J. Hardee, D. Phillips, C. Edoga, A. Vera-Tucker, M. Moses, R. Griffin, J. Zuniga, K. Phillips, Q. Williams, S. Rankins, V. Curry — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 21, 2021

Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims are both sidelined for this Jets receiving core. This is the rookie’s second straight game on the pine, while Mims injured his hip during Thursday’s practice.

As expected, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ashtyn Davis, Kyle Phillips, Vinny Curry, Quinnen Williams, Justin Hardee, Ryan Griffin, Del’Shawn Phillips and Chuma Edoga will also miss yet another game for the Green & White as injuries are beginning to mount.

More surprising is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who’s day-to-day after a knee injury during Thursday’s practice, and safety Lamarcus Joyner who was out with back spasms this week. Cornerback Bless Austin is also a surprise, and right tackle Morgan Moses looks like he’ll miss this one after suffering a minor injury in practice this week.

One last name that continues to miss key snaps with injury, 2020 draft pick Jabari Zuniga. The edge rusher has been unable to factor in much over his brief tenure with the Jets and the nagging injuries are beginning to get frustrating for fans.

