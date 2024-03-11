Jets Sign 49ers Starter, Spells Doom for 26-Year-Old

The New York Jets continue to make under-the-radar moves ahead of free agency.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared on social media that Gang Green is signing former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal.

#Jets agreed to terms with CB Isaiah Oliver, source says. One-year deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN said he will be an immediate replacement for Jets free agent Bryce Hall “as the CB4/5.”

Hall, 26, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. He is unlikely to return to the team in 2024.

Jets Earn Praise on Social Media for Oliver Signing

Oliver, 27, has been in the NFL for six seasons. He entered the league as the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

During that period, Oliver has registered three interceptions, 36 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and has over 270 total tackles.

He has appeared in 79 games and has made 44 starts. The first five years of his career came with the Atlanta Falcons and this past season was spent with the 49ers.

Oliver has ties to the 49ers staff which has connections with the Jets. Additionally, he crossed over with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during their time together on the Falcons from 2018 through 2020.

The Jet Press said on X previously Twitter that the Jets cornerback room “is so clearly the best in the NFL.”

“Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Michael Carter II, Isaiah Oliver, and Brandin Echols. All five [are] under contract next season. Elite top-3 and fantastic depth,” TJP continued.

Cimini said Oliver “already knows the system” and brings some versatility to the backend of the defense.

“The 27-year-old played primarily in the slot for the 49ers, but he has extensive starting experience on the outside,” Cimini continued.

Jets Retain an Underrated Piece Ahead of Free Agency

The green and white secured one of their own late on Sunday, March 10.

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on social media that tight end Kenny Yeboah “has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Jets.” He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Yeboah, 25, has spent the first three years of his career with the Jets and that will continue going into 2024.

He has only appeared in 24 games during that period including one start. Yeboah has been heralded for his special teams prowess.

That puts the Jets’ tight end room at four players heading into free agency. They have Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Yeboah, and Zack Kuntz.

If the Jets walked out with this unit Week 1, it would be league average which is something you can more than survive with.

New York has a long list of needs and it would take a while before you reach the tight end position. However, there is the temptation to take Brock Bowers out of Georgia in the first round of April’s draft.

If the green and white are able to solve all of its biggest needs ahead of the draft, Bowers could be a legitimate consideration with the No. 10 overall pick. However, if the team isn’t able to fill the holes on the offensive line or at wide receiver, Bowers is likely nothing more than a pipedream.