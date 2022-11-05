Last-Minute Injury Puts Jets Playmaker in Doubt vs Bills

There was a bit of a surprise in New York Jets land on November 5.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report, tweeting: “Jets downgraded RB James Robinson to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the [Buffalo] Bills due to a knee injury.”

Needless to say, whenever a player is downgraded on a Saturday ahead of a Sunday matinee, that’s not a great sign. It doesn’t help that the Jacksonville Jaguars reduced Robinson’s role due to “knee soreness” before trading him to the Jets, although the newcomer claimed that was an “excuse” by the Jags coaching staff.

Jets RB James Robinson’s Status in Doubt vs Bills

Many fans questioned if this last-minute injury update was a false alarm on social media and it could be, but at the very least it could also mean another limited week from Robinson after he only played 13 offensive snaps during his NYJ debut.

Others in the media speculated on the less-than-ideal news. “There might be more to running back James Robinson’s injured knee than he originally let on,” wrote Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Billy Riccette of USA Today’s Jets Wire added: “If Robinson can’t go — and as a late add like this, he probably won’t be, the Jets still have Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight available. We’ll find out for sure around 11:30 Sunday morning.”

Gang Green is already without veteran wide receiver Corey Davis in Week 9, so losing Robinson would hurt considering how much this offense has struggled in recent weeks. Against a tough Buffalo pass rush, running the ball effectively will be crucial and the Jets traded for the Jaguars’ back for a reason — they’ll need him against the Bills.

Jets Sign Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster, Elevate Conor McDermott

The Jets also announced that they have signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster. The organization had an open spot on the official 53 after trading away edge rusher Jacob Martin and they’ll fill it with a fourth TE and core special teamer that had run out of elevations.

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg detailed Yeboah’s NYJ impact so far: “He has appeared in 8 snaps on offense and 70 on special teams. Yeboah signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. He appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs.”

Speaking of practice squad elevations, the Jets chose to spend another on offensive tackle Conor McDermott in Week 9. The blocking reserve was on the active roster earlier this season before being cut. After clearing waivers, he rejoined the practice squad and was elevated in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots.

Jets fans have not always been kind to McDermott, who has been a liability in pass protection over his tenure in New York. He has seven sacks allowed over the past three campaigns and a pass-blocking average of 56.3 on Pro Football Focus.

McDermott’s been more successful as a run blocker but his claim to fame is actually a touchdown reception from Zach Wilson during the victory over Jacksonville in 2021.

The good news is that he’ll only serve as an emergency backup against the Bills. Duane Brown and Cedric Ogbuehi are set to start with Mike Remmers on the roster as the main swing tackle behind the first-team bookends.