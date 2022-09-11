Jets Fans Urge Reunion With Ex-Sleeper Prospect After Release

Certain New York Jets cuts seemed to upset a portion of the fanbase more than others.

Safety Jason Pinnock was the headliner but there were a few promising pieces that were lost on waivers after the Jets saw a league-leading seven players get claimed. One was cornerback Javelin Guidry, a former undrafted prospect that was slept on during the 2020 NFL draft.

Yesterday on September 10, Guidry was released by the Arizona Cardinals according to “PHNX Cardinals” reporter Bo Brack.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed G Max Garcia from the Giants practice squad and signed WR Andre Baccellia and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster and elevated OLB Devon Kennard.

G Cody Ford to the IR and CB Javelin Guidry has been released. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 10, 2022

Fans Call for Homecoming

The Jet Press planted the seed that suggested NYJ general manager Joe Douglas could try and re-sign Guidry to the practice squad.

“Would imagine the Jets try to bring him back,” they wrote, as fans weighed in. “We need a coming home video,” voiced one while another just commented “yes please.” A third said: “To [practice squad]? Yes.”

Guidry was known for his blazing 40-yard dash time but he became a feisty cog for the Jets secondary, working his way into the starting lineup five times over the course of his two-year tenure. The 5-foot-9 fighter was versatile enough to play outside or in the slot, although nickel was definitely his preferred position.

Cardinals fans even voiced their excitement upon claiming Guidry. One wrote: “I’m excited to see what Javelin Guidry can do in the slot on the #AZCardinals. It’s early but I think he’ll prove to be an invaluable pickup on defense and as a gunner on special teams.”

I'm excited to see what Javelin Guidry can do in the slot on the #AZCardinals It's early but I think he'll prove to be an invaluable pickup on defense and as a gunner on special teams — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) September 3, 2022

They were as surprised as anyone that Arizona chose to let Guidry go before Week 1.

State of the Practice Squad

It wasn’t that Guidry was such a shocking cut on August 30 — the bigger bombshells were recent draft picks like Pinnock, DT Jonathan Marshall and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (some of which went unclaimed and made the practice squad) — it was who made the roster in place of these younger pieces.

Older prospects and veterans that the fanbase grew tired of seeing — like DT Nathan Shepherd, S Ashtyn Davis, RB Ty Johnson, and OT Conor McDermott later on. But here we are, and now Douglas may have a chance to right a few wrongs and get a player back that he might have been attempting to sneak onto the practice squad in the first place.

The Jets GM has already been looking for depth at the position, re-signing cornerback/special teamer Craig James and working out slot-corner Jimmy Moreland. Guidry would be an upgrade on those two, plus he already knows the system and coaching staff.

Guidry regressed slightly in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. His missed tackle percentage rose from 4.5% as a rookie to 9.6% in year two, and his yards allowed per reception went from 9.3 to 11.7. However, his reception percentage allowed dropped from 80% to 71.8%.

By the way, Guidry still trumps a journeyman like Moreland in every single one of these analytics despite any stumbles last season.

The practice squad currently has one CB on it in James. Douglas also recently added a career special teamer WR in Diontae Spencer. This is somewhere the Jets front office clearly feels unsettled and Guidry is an easy solution that works for several reasons.

Listen to the fans on this one, Joe, they nailed it.