Jets Should Be All-in on Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Stud

The New York Jets have been trying to swing for a big trade this offseason, but haven’t made any contact so far.

While most of their efforts have come on the offensive side of the ball, it wouldn’t hurt to look over at the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Ian Wharton recently wrote a piece for Bleacher Report breaking down the five trades that NFL teams should try to execute ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

One of his suggestions featured the Atlanta Falcons shipping off defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for a late third-round draft choice (No. 99 overall from the Cleveland Browns) and a 2023 third-rounder.

If that is really the trade price for a second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler then the Jets should absolutely be all over this.

The dirty birds are a team in transition after sending off franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. That move signaled a change in direction from a hopeful contender to a rebuilding franchise.

It doesn’t seem like a 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) player on an expiring contract fits that mold.

The contract has a $16.5 million base salary, but perhaps the Falcons could eat a portion of that deal to acquiesce a potential trade.

The Jets allowed Foley Fatukasi to walk in free agency and he signed a monster three-year deal for $30 million to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic shared that the green and white were “interested” in two big-time players in free agency at the defensive tackle spot:

Both of those players signed juicy deals with contending teams, hard to blame them.

General manager Joe Douglas runs a tight ship, but if you want the truth look at his actions and what he tried to do.

If a defensive tackle is such a priority for him and this team, why wouldn’t you explore a trade like this?

Jarrett has some solid pass rush ability with 26.5 career sacks to his name. On top of the ability to take down the opposing quarterback, he can handle his business in run defense.

Both of those things should be super attractive to the Jets.

The Falcons’ defensive stud would also thrive playing next to other really talented players like Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, and the insert rookie EDGE player from the first round of April’s draft.

Another thing that really stands out is the big man’s durability. Over the last six years, Jarrett has only missed two games playing in 95 out of 97 possible contests.

This wouldn’t be as sexy of a deal as trading for a No. 1 wide receiver or a bookend pass rusher, but it would be incredibly impactful on the defensive side of the ball for head coach Robert Saleh.

