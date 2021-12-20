Jets Star Could Sign ‘Biggest Contract in Franchise History’ in 2022

The New York Jets are going to have some big-time business decisions to make this offseason.

The biggest of which is whether or not to extend defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Williams is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but that doesn’t mean Gang Green has to do anything. The former Alabama stud is still under contract for the next two years through 2023 (including the fifth-year option).

On top of that, the Jets also have the franchise tag in their back pocket after that if they wanted to push it that far.

Although it might behoove the Jets to lock up their star as soon as possible for a variety of reasons.

It would send a great message to the rest of the locker room. Selfishly, it would likely save a few pennies by being proactive. The better the young defensive stud continues to play, the more his price tag will increase.

The biggest question that remains isn’t if they’ll re-sign their star, it is how much will it cost?

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Franchise Altering Funds





Play



Quinnen Williams Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of The Year | The New York Jets | NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-12-07T14:45:36Z

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, that contract is expected to be “the biggest contract” in franchise history on a per-year basis.

The current holder of that title is linebacker CJ Mosley who is in the midst of a five-year deal worth $85 million. He averages $17 million per year on that deal.

Cimini believes Williams will command “something in the $20 million-a-year neighborhood.”

Currently, four defensive tackles in the NFL make at least $20 million per year led by Los Angeles Rams stud Aaron Donald.

Speaking of Donald, he is the only other interior defensive lineman that has more sacks (16) than Williams over the last two years (13), per ESPN.

The 23 (soon to be 24 year old) has lived up the billing both on and off the field.

On top of his insane sack production from the inside, Williams was also the Jets’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

That is the kind of player you hand a blank check to and the kind of person you build your organization around.

The Ceiling Is the Roof





Play



2021 One Jets Drive: Episode 11 | The New York Jets | NFL Anyone who’s ever dawned “the shield” had a “why”. At this level, the love of the game just isn’t enough. The stakes are too high. The “why’s” are more important than ever. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-12-17T01:00:07Z

NFL contract extensions aren’t about rewarding players for what they have done in the past, it is paying guys for what they can do in the future.

Williams is only 23 years old and there is still so much more he can accomplish.

On Monday the former Alabama star will find out if he earned the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career. On top of the respect he would earn with that honor, Williams would also earn some extra moolah.

By securing a Pro Bowl his fifth-year option on his contract would jump from $10.6 million to $16 million fully guaranteed, per Over The Cap.

Other reasons to be optimistic are the return of a star and some future investments at the position this offseason.

Carl Lawson will return from a ruptured Achilles in 2022 and he was looking otherworldly in the offseason. Plus the Jets will be strongly considering some additional EDGE rushers in both the 2022 NFL draft and free agency once again.

All of that means things should be even easier for Williams next season because opposing offenses won’t be able to just focus on him.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Justin Fields-Jets Statement