Jets Want to Trade Down, Extend Jamal Adams Blockbuster Haul: Report

The New York Jets are sitting on a historic 2022 NFL draft haul. According to Tankathon’s NFL Draft Power Rankings, the green and white have the most valuable draft treasure chest of any team in the NFL this offseason.

A large portion of that was delivered from the blockbuster Jamal Adams trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The last remaining unused pick from that haul is the 2022 first-rounder that sits at No. 10 overall.

After this year there will be no more direct ties or assets from that trade left to be used unless, of course, the Jets decide to make one more trade.

Mock Draft Monday: NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts fixes the New York Jets Boy Green kicked off a new Mock Draft Monday series where he talks with a different NFL Draft analyst every week to talk the latest nuggets and storylines around the New York Jets! This week he spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft dot com! 2022-01-11T10:12:08Z

NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano of SNY has “heard rumblings” that the Jets would love to trade the No. 10 overall selection.

He added that the Jets could use that pick to bring in a proven commodity, but he believes the more likely scenario is they try to “pick up an extra No. 1 for next year.”

The Jets could take a page out of the New York Giants playbook who did something similar in the 2021 NFL draft when they slid back with the Chicago Bears.

The premise of that situation was a crazy quarterback run in the first round. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance were all off the board within the first three picks and that left two other potential signal callers on the block.

The Bears got trigger happy and decided to not wait for the football Gods and decided to take things into their own hands.

They had to pay a hefty price to do it sending over the No. 20 overall pick in 2021 and a fifth-rounder in 2021. In addition, they also sent their 2022 first and fourth-round picks as well to Big Blue.

The Bears ended up with Justin Fields and they seem happy with their young developing quarterback. That very same situation could come knocking once again in April’s draft.

If the Jets could land that kind of package, instead of allowing the Adams deal to expire, they could provide themselves with new life by extending it into the future.

In the famous words of Cousin Eddy from Christmas Vacation, it would be “the gift that keeps on giving” for the green and white.

Potential Trade Down Packages to Consider





Ralph mentioned the Eagles as a possible trade partner, especially considering the history with general manager Joe Douglas.

Although there are several teams that would make a ton of sense. We broke out the patented NFL Draft Value Chart to evaluate what some of those packages could look like if the Jets decided to trade down.

The No. 10 overall selection for the Jets is worth 1,300 points.

Atlanta Falcons offer: a pick swap (from No. 8 to No. 4) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley

This would be a unique trade. The Jets would drop from No. 4 to No. 8 (1,800 versus 1,400 points) and they would acquire a proven No. 1 wide receiver on the outside. To get this deal done, the Jets may have to throw in an additional mid-rounder.

Obviously for this trade to be a go, the Jets would require full clearance from Ridley on his situation and whether or not he’d be ready to return to football. If that is approved, then this could be a great trade haul.

Philadelphia Eagles offer: No. 16 overall (1,000 points) and No. 51 overall (390 points)

This would be an attractive offer for the Jets because they wouldn’t have to drop that far and they could pick up a third second-round draft choice to play around with. That could provide them the flexibility to move back into the first round if there was someone they liked.

Pittsburgh Steelers offer: No. 20 overall (850 points), No. 52 overall (380 points), and No. 84 overall (170 points)

This would be a slight overpay by the Steelers, but when you’re potentially trading up for a franchise quarterback, you sometimes have to pay a tax on that.

Green Bay Packers offer: No. 32 overall (590 points), No. 64 overall (270 points), No. 96 overall (116 points), a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2023 second-rounder

If the Jets really want to stockpile picks for the future, targeting a team late in round one who feels like they’re one or two pieces away could fit the bill. There is the obvious Matt LaFleur-Robert Saleh connection and this would provide the Jets plenty of ammo for 2022 and 2023.

