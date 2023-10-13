Jets Pre-Game Video of Aaron Rodgers’ Progress From Surgery Goes Viral

There is new hope amongst the New York Jets fan base.

On Thursday October 12 the team released a new episode of “One Jets Drive” that showed never before seen footage of Aaron Rodgers walking around during pre-game of the Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jets.

During the 59 second clip, Rodgers entered the Jets’ locker room without the use of crutches. Instead of using them in the normal way one person would, he was carrying them and walking under his own power.

Rodgers continued to walk around the Jets locker room chatting it up with some of his teammates and employees in the building. At the end of the clip, Rodgers is shown leaning back in his chair using his legs to prop himself up.

Oh baby: the #1JD crew showed some new footage of #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers walking around the locker room ahead of the #Chiefs game w/o the use of crutches 👀 QB1 is looking good in rehab 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/G7aF12UXmC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 13, 2023

Rodgers Appears to Be Making Incredible Progress With His Rehab

A-Rod tore his Achilles on Monday September 11 during the Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers posted an update on his Instagram on Thursday September 14 saying, “surgery went great yesterday” which would mean he had surgery on Wednesday September 13 two days after tearing it.

Aaron Rodgers provides a post-surgery update. (via aaronrodgers12/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/kKjyw1txvu — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2023

The footage the Jets showed on “One Jets Drive” was from pre-game ahead of the Chiefs contest on Sunday October 1.

People were stunned on social media that he was already walking under his own power without the assistance of crutches less than three weeks removed from surgery.

I am no doctor, but this seems truly impossible. — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) October 13, 2023

Jets Today said on X previously Twitter that, “I am no doctor, but this seems truly impossible” that he was walking without crutches.

Awesome to see: #Jets released a video showing QB Aaron Rodgers walking without using crutches. (via @BoyGreen25) pic.twitter.com/cKVmC32rzp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2023

The video started picking up some national attention on Thursday October 12. Popular X account Dov Kleiman re-shared the video to his 254,100 followers.

Aaron Rodgers is already walking around without crutches… Superhuman.pic.twitter.com/H7ydO5g39U — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 13, 2023

Eli Berkovits called Rodgers “superhuman” in response to the viral video clip.

Wow… Aaron Rodgers walking around WITHOUT using his crutches. He’s really making spectacular progress. (🎥: @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/4hlQgZon7Y — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 13, 2023

JPA Football said Rodgers is making “spectacular progress.”

ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell appeared on the “Flight Deck Podcast” and described Rodgers’ progress since surgery as “impressive” and that was before seeing this new viral video clip.

However, for this story to matter during the 2023 season, the Jets have to continue to play competitive football. If we get to the end of the campaign and the Jets are out of the playoff race, it won’t matter if Rodgers is healthy enough to play.

Things Appear to Be Going Quite Well for Rodgers

Rodgers earned a lot of praise both from the Jets and national community when he took a massive pay cut on his contract to help out the team.

This week we found out he is getting monetary compensation in different forms.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that Pat McAfee “pays” Rodgers’ millions for his exclusive interviews every Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

NEW COLUMN: Pat McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers' millions for his exclusive interviews, The Post has learned.https://t.co/3Qm1H0G3zw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 12, 2023

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” McAfee told Marchand. “To be transparent, Aaron deserves much more than what he’s gotten for the time and effort he has put into ‘Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesdays.”

McAfee explained why he decided to start paying Rodgers on his show this week. It started out as doing an interview with a buddy, but after McAfee made so much money off of it, he decided to cut Rodgers in since he was a primary reason the show has done so well. Especially during those weekly segments.