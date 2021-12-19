Jets RB Buried on the Bench With Changes Unlikely

The New York Jets have made plenty of disappointing selections in the NFL draft over the years. It has become somewhat of a tradition.

So seeing plenty of players falling short from the 2020 draft class isn’t necessarily surprising, but it is a debbie downer.

One player’s future looks especially bleak and there doesn’t appear to be any changes coming on the horizon.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Things Are Looking Very Questionable





Play



"Just Working Hard Everyday" | La'Mical Perine Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL La'Mical Perine speaks to the media Dolphins week on Wendesday, December 15, 2021. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-12-15T23:18:55Z

The overall 2020 class has provided lackluster results for the green and white:

The New York Jets' 2020 NFL draft class (barring a late trade). #Jets pic.twitter.com/TVH7um2szF — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) April 25, 2020

Although one player, in particular, hasn’t been able to deliver. Running back La’Mical Perine was originally taken with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets.

In two seasons the youngster has only played in 14 games and has never started one. Perine has 72 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The switching of the guard at head coach certainly hasn’t helped his opportunities at playing time. With a new offensive scheme being installed, Perine immediately was thrown to the bottom of the depth chart.

Perhaps the biggest inditement of his Jets’ future came during the Week 12 road trip versus the Houston Texans. With the team hurting with depth in the backfield, it seemed like an obvious opportunity for Perine to get the rock.

Not so fast my friends.

Instead of being active and playing a major role, he watched from the bench as Gang Green promoted relative unknown Austin Walter from the practice squad to the active roster.

If Perine is getting leapfrogged by practice squad players, what does that say about his standing with the team?

Some Reinforcements Coming Down the Pike





Play



Robert Saleh Press Conference (12/17) | New York Jets | NFL | Week 15 Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters for the final time before the Dolphins game. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App:… 2021-12-17T16:25:56Z

Another reason Perine won’t see the light of day for the foreseeable future is the return of RB1.

On Saturday afternoon the Jets activated running back Michael Carter from injured reserve, along with three other players including Tyler Kroft, Chuma Edoga, and Bryce Huff.

Unlike Perine, Carter has been a revelation as a former fourth-round pick proving he has the skills to deliver on a consistent basis.

The do it all runner has gotten the job done on both the ground and through the air:

738 yards from scrimmage

Four total touchdowns

32 receptions

On top of MC1, the Jets are also expecting the return of veteran tailback Tevin Coleman who should play a change of pace role. With that, Perine is expected to be a healthy scratch once again.

The Jets also elevated three other players for this rematch versus the Miami Dolphins in Ronnie Blair, Daniel Brown, and Vyncint Smith.

The Jets will be without arguably their best offensive lineman this season, George Fant. That could make a tough Miami Dolphins defense even harder to go against.

This will be rookie Zach Wilson’s first crack at this AFC East divisional rivalry, he was out with a PCL strain for the first matchup.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Justin Fields-Jets Statement