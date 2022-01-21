Ex-Jets Starting Quarterback Interviews for NFL Head Coaching Gig

One of the all-time fan favorite players in recent New York Jets history is veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

The longtime NFL journeyman has played for 12 different NFL franchises since entering the league way back in 2002. While he was only with the green and white for two seasons, his impact on the team went far beyond that.

McCown played in 17 games and threw for 3,465 passing yards, had a 19-to-13 touchdown to interception ratio, and had a 64.5 percent completion percentage.

Although he was most well known for being the bridge quarterback prior to Sam Darnold arriving and being that veteran presence during his rookie campaign.

Sam Darnold and Josh McCown on the field reminiscing about old times#Jets pic.twitter.com/Hu78GQypOV — KJYfan (@knicksjets4life) October 6, 2019

Life comes at you pretty fast and now neither of those quarterbacks is a member of the Jets. For one of them, they have now decided to pursue a different career path in the world of football.

The Houston Texans announced on Thursday, January 20 that they had completed an interview with McCown for their vacant head coaching position.

This was the second straight year that they had interviewed the veteran quarterback for that gig.

Although according to NFL Insider Peter Schrager the Texans have had McCown on their radar as a potential head coach for quite some time.

Josh McCown has long been on the Texans’ radar. And yes, as an HC. 18-year veteran, countless locker rooms, and an East Texas HS football legend. The key for him is whether or not he can hire a staff around him. Lovie Smith, still under contract as the DC, coached McCown in NFL. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 21, 2022

A lot of people openly questioned the validity of the interview and McCown’s credentials as a candidate on social media when this became public. While the 42-year-old certainly has an array of football experience as a player for over 20 years both collegiately and in the pros, McCown doesn’t have a lick of coaching experience on his resume.

The Texans fired David Culley after just one season in which he went 4-13 in 2021.

If McCown doesn’t land a head coaching gig this offseason, that doesn’t mean he should stop his pursuit of coaching.

He possesses natural leadership ability and is widely respected around the league. McCown could start off the second act of his football life as a coach on the offensive side of the ball.

In particular, he would be a really insightful quarterback coach based on years of experience and being in so many different circumstances as a backup, starter, and mentor.

Gang Green thought so highly of him in that regard that they “kept tabs on him” over the last calendar year according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports for a potential reunion.

McCown originally entered the league as the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

While he didn’t have the NFL career he was hoping for playing for just one team his entire run, it was a unique experience all to its own.

McCown had a really cool knack of endearing himself to each team he played for with a relentless work ethic, a great attitude, and a charming southern hospitality.

That same mentality would certainly translate to a future job as a coach. The key for McCown if and when he eventually becomes a head coach in the NFL is surrounding himself with a strong supporting staff. If he is able to do that, the sky is the limit for what he can become.

