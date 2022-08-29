Jets GM Joe Douglas Not Done Adding Talent: ‘We’re Gonna Be Ready’

If there’s one thing we know about New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, it’s that he loves searching for talent on the NFL waiver wire at this time of year.

In his first year on the job, some forget that Douglas found defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and wide receiver/returner Braxton Berrios on waivers after they were cut by the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. He also snatched starting linebacker Quincy Williams off waivers last summer.

This is a wild time of year and you never know who might become available. That’s why Douglas and his staff have one guarantee for Jets nation: “We’re gonna be ready.”

Douglas Still Looking at ‘Upgrades’

During a live in-game interview with the NFL on CBS broadcast crew led by Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht, Douglas had an enticing quote about the coming week of roster moves and decisions.

After deciding on the Jets’ final roster, the GM noted that the front office will then transition into the cuts of the other 31 franchises. “Out personal staff led by Rex Hogan, Chad Alexander, Greg Nejmeh — they’ve been on top of really [all] 31 teams and cut possibilities. So when the waiver comes out on Tuesday, we’re gonna be ready.”

Douglas added that if they “see an upgrade,” that’s when they’ll put a claim in.

It’s true that this NYJ roster is more competitive than ever but there are still a few areas where a waiver claim could make sense. We discussed a few of them during our Heavy on Jets mailbag column this morning but we’ll dive further into that topic below.

Tackle Positions Headline Potential Waiver Claims

Defensive tackle and offensive tackle are probably the two areas where a claim could really make sense — with a nod to linebacker or safety.

Behind Quinnen Williams, the Jets currently have a number of question marks at D-tackle. It’ll be interesting to see if Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh keep three or four DTs at the deadline. Keeping three could hint at a potential waiver wire addition.

Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas are both expected to make the roster although cutting Rankins could still save some money in a pinch. Still, that’s unlikely and 2021 draft pick Jonathan Marshall has done enough during the preseason to earn the final role.

Of course, that fourth job may not exist. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote that “this feels like the position at which the Jets are most likely to add another player via waiver wire.”

He continued: “In theory, the Jets need a veteran backup behind the Williams-Rankins-Thomas trio, but [Nathan] Shepherd didn’t stand out in camp and the Jets should be able to find a player of equal or greater skill on the waiver wire. Since Shepherd is a vested veteran, the Jets can also cut him and simply bring him back after a roster spot opens up when [Conor] McDermott or someone else is placed on IR… Also something to consider: Defensive ends John Franklin-Myers and rookie Micheal Clemons both have the ability to shuffle inside as defensive tackles, too.”

The situation at O-tackle could use some addressing too. Chuma Edoga and the aforementioned McDermott are still the only veteran backups to Duane Brown and George Fant.

Sure, rookie Max Mitchell will make the roster, but is Edoga a good enough next man up? How about 2021 UDFA Grant Hermanns? These are all players that could be upgraded.