Jets Announce Starting QB in Week 11 & It’s Not Zach Wilson

We have New York Jets breaking news ahead of Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Joe Flacco — not Zach Wilson or Mike White — will get his first start of 2021 at MetLife Stadium on November 21.

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

Cimini stated: “In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson [is] still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D.”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Robert Saleh Chooses Flacco Over White

The Jets appear to be taking the cautious approach with Wilson, who they clearly view as their future at this point and time. The second overall pick suffered a strained PCL in his knee and has been sidelined since Week 7.

With the original timeline being 2-4 weeks of recovery, a Week 12 return is not technically a setback being that Wilson would have missed four games at that point. The head-scratching move is Robert Saleh choosing to start Flacco over White for a number of reasons.

Saleh: Mike White was anointed after one game and now everyone wants to throw him away. He deserves better than that: Also Saleh: Joe Flacco will start vs Miami bc Mike White isn't very good. #Jets 🤣💪 — Drew (@DrewfromJersey) November 17, 2021

For starters, White has had one spectacular outing, one terrible outing, and an incomplete one. Yes, the Cincinnati game was most likely fool’s gold based on the soft defense the Bengals chose to utilize but the Buffalo blowout may not be the real White either. His talent level is likely somewhere in between and why not find out what that is?

The second reason is Flacco’s trade clause. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, “The #Eagles will get a 2022 5th-rounder if Flacco plays more than 50% of the snaps in four games this season, rather than a 6th rounder.”

Reminder: The #Eagles will get a 2022 5th-rounder if Flacco plays more than 50% of the snaps in four games this season, rather than a 6th rounder. https://t.co/36s9lOT7av — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

One Flacco start doesn’t turn the Jets draft pick into a fifth-rounder, but Saleh must be conscious of that agreement. Any return higher than a sixth-rounder for the 36-year old signal-caller would be disastrous.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!