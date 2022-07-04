Jets’ Sack Leader Works out With Pass-Rush Specialist Over Break [WATCH]

There weren’t too many success stories for the New York Jets in 2021 but one was undoubtedly defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers — and his efforts earned him an early extension in October.

Playing the edge last season, “JFM” recorded the top accumulative defensive grade for the franchise on Pro Football Focus, leading Gang Green in quarterback pressures with 53 and tying defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for the lead in sacks with six.

Although there were some quiet games, it was a solid campaign for the versatile disruptor all things considered. Having said that, Franklin-Myers knows he can do more, and he’s working hard to accomplish a new personal best in 2022.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Pass-Rush Coach Leaks Workout Vid

It’s a holiday weekend for many but for JFM, there was still enough time to get some training in with Coach Brandon Jordan — who NFL athletes go to for his expertise as a “pass-rush specialist.” Think quarterback guru John Beck but for sack artists.

Jordan leaked video evidence of the key Jets piece putting in that work.

The fourth of July hype was captioned: “Playing basketball on turf.” As Franklin-Myers and others practiced their footwork, agility, and pass-rushing technique.

JFM retweeted the video, joking: “I can hoop too!!”

It’s always encouraging to see athletes that want to better themselves during off-time and we see more and more Jets doing this under head coach Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson has led the charge with his wide receivers and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin were recently spotted at Tight End University. Rookie Garrett Wilson also noted that he’d be spending his June and July training near NYJ facilities.

Simply put, the vibe around this franchise is changing.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Repeat Performance Would Do Wonders

Despite Franklin-Myers’ leading the franchise in a few key areas last season, some fans have told us that they are unconvinced by his consistency as an impact performer.

Ironically, JFM’s pass-rushing analytics were very level across the board ranking just inside the NFL’s top 20 (minimum 50% of pass-rush snaps). That included an above-average win rate of 16.5% and a “PRP” — formula that combines sacks, hits and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer — of 7.2. Both ranked 19th in the NFL.

Still, a repeat performance might go a long way and that should be easier in 2022.

The Jets’ pass rush has grown exponentially in a few short months. General manager Joe Douglas traded up to spend a third first-round pick on Jermaine Johnson II. He later doubled down on fellow rookie Micheal Clemons, after inking Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas in free agency and re-signing Vinny Curry after a lost season.

All that and we haven’t even mentioned Williams or the fact that Carl Lawson is returning from his torn Achilles injury last August.

While there are plenty of mouths to feed, a well-rounded pass rush tends to help players get home more often. Sometimes Franklin-Myers will break the pocket and pressure a quarterback into a sack by a teammate. Other times roles will reverse and someone will help JFM bring down the passer.

As the old adage goes — they can’t block everyone — and that’s the type of violence and attack football that Coach Saleh’s unit hopes to bring week in and week out in year two.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!