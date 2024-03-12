Jets Land Massive $18 Million Protection for Aaron Rodgers: Report

Better late than never.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the New York Jets are signing former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Simpson in free agency. It is a two-year deal with a maximum value of $18 million, Pelissero revealed.

“Help for Aaron Rodgers,” Pelissero added on X previously Twitter. Simpson is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighed in at 330 pounds.

Simpson Will Be a Plug-and-Play Starter for the Jets

Simpson, 26, spent the first three years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently he suited up for the Ravens in 2023.

During that period, Simpson has appeared in 52 games and has made 38 starts. He entered the NFL as the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said he is “Much-needed OL help” for the green and white.

The Jets have three starting voids on the offensive line at both tackle spots and at guard. Simpson has predominantly played left guard in his NFL career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Simpson has registered 2,587 snaps at left guard and only 76 reps at right guard.

Pelissero said Simpson started in all 19 games for the Ravens last season and he is “expected” to fill in at left guard for Gang Green.

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long highlighted Simpson on his podcast.

“John Simpson is a guy that keeps popping up for me when I watch tape who I caught on a hot mic after one of the touchdowns saying, ‘I f***** that b**** up!’ This guy adds a physical element to that offensive line that fits who they want to be perfectly,” Long explained.

How All the Pieces Will Fit on the O-Line for the Jets in 2024

With Simpson taking up the left guard spot that makes him a direct replacement for Laken Tomlinson.

Originally when Alijah Vera-Tucker was drafted in the first round in 2021 he plugged in at left guard. After a promising rookie season, Gang Green decided to flip him over to the right side to make the transition easier for Tomlinson coming over from the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite moving heaven and Earth trying to make things easier for Tomlinson, the Jets never got the bang for their buck. Ultimately the green and white pulled the plug on him this offseason.

There was some thought at the beginning of the offseason that AVT could return to his natural position at left guard. This Simpson addition seemingly all but kills that possibility.

The Jets now have three starters in the trenches with Simpson, AVT, and Joe Tippmann. There is still more work to be done in the trenches, but Joe Douglas has finally struck on the offensive line.

Simpson’s grades for Pro Football Focus during his four-year career to date aren’t particularly spectacular in any way. He is coming off of a season in which he recorded a 56.5 overall, 61.8 pass block, and a 56.9 run block grade for PFF.

Simpson didn’t make it through his rookie contract with the Raiders. He ended up getting released in December of 2022 before ultimately finding his way to the Ravens.