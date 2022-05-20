Jets’ Zach Wilson Subject of Hilarious Broadcast Blunder [WATCH]

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson decided to check out Citi Field and the Mets on May 19, setting the stage for a tremendous on-air moment from Keith Hernandez.

The former MLB star-turned-broadcaster is one of the best color commentators in the business and part of that is due to his quirky personality. It’s not uncommon to laugh while watching the back-and-forth banter between Hernandez and his partners, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, but yesterday’s mental mistake was downright hilarious.

Hernandez Thinks Wilson Is a Fan of ‘the Mook’

While noting the quarterback’s presence, the SNY broadcast team conversed with on-field reporter Steve Gelbs. That’s when the gaffe occurred, and the realization of the error is even better than the blunder itself.

Zach Wilson is at today's Mets game rocking a custom Wilson Mets jersey pic.twitter.com/jhu8keHc98 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 19, 2022

“Ah, he likes the Mook!” Hernandez exclaimed after the camera showed a shot of Wilson’s custom Mets jersey — confusing the football player’s last name for Mets legend Mookie Wilson.

That led to a Cohen intervention. “Keith, either that or it’s his own name,” the play-by-play analyst informed while chuckling. “Oh!” Hernandez reacted, and the laughter ensued.

It’s not surprising that the video clip has since gone viral, with over 91,000 views on Twitter. The moment was pure comedy, and who doesn’t love that?

