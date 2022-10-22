Jets Week 7 Elevation Signals ‘Likely’ Rookie Scratch

It’s Saturday evening and that means each NFL team that’s playing on Sunday is getting their gameday roster finalized, including head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Jets will only use one practice squad elevation — tight end Kenny Yeboah. Officially, it will be his third and final available elevation in 2022 after two previous call-ups versus the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Of course, Yeboah’s promotion also signals a rookie’s probable scratch.

Kenny Yeboah Elevated, Jeremy Ruckert Inactive?

In the past, Yeboah’s elevation has corresponded with the inactivation of rookie Jeremy Ruckert and according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, that is “likely” to happen again in Week 7.

The #Jets elevated TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday, which means Jeremy Ruckert will likely be inactive again. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 22, 2022

When he was drafted in April, the expectation was always that year one could be a redshirt campaign for Ruckert. It hasn’t been technically, being that the Ohio State product has already suited up in four games this season, but it should be looked at in a similar light by fans.

The Jets signed veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah to become the starters in this tight end-heavy system. At best, Ruckert was going to be the third option on the roster to start the year and with Lawrence Cager and Yeboah present in training camp, even that was in doubt.

Cager has since been cut — choosing to sign with the New York Giants practice squad — leaving Yeboah as Ruckert’s major competition for snaps.

Fans will probably see more of the rookie as the campaign goes on but for now, the coaching staff seems to trust Yeboah’s experience as a blocker and a special teamer more than Ruckert’s. It will be interesting to see if the Jets decide to sign the second-year tight end to the 53-man roster after Week 7, considering he is out of elevations.

Jets Reporter Predicts Week 7 Inactives

As for the remaining Week 7 inactives, ESPN beat reporter Rich Cimini projected his six selections on October 22 as he always does the night before the game.

Projecting the #Jets inactives for tomorrow: WR Elijah Moore (coach's decision), TE Jeremy Ruckert, QB Mike White, DE Jermaine Johnson (injured), CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams. Analysis: Denzel Mims poised to make his '22 debut, replacing Moore's spot. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 22, 2022

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, quarterback Mike White, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, cornerback Bryce Hall, and safety Tony Adams joined Ruckert on Cimini’s list of predictions — which usually ends up being pretty accurate.

A few of these are a guarantee, like Moore, Johnson and White. The Jets have not dressed three quarterbacks all year and they won’t do so against the Broncos. The other two were already ruled out by Saleh — Johnson because of injury and Moore because of his trade request.

That’s obviously the number one storyline heading into Denver. How will this Jets team perform after the unexpected locker room drama that Moore caused this week?

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims is expected to pick up some of Moore’s work in Week 7, his first appearance of the 2022 season. Of course, Mims also requested a trade ahead of the final preseason game and has been inactive ever since his 100-yard performance in August against the G-Men.

The circumstances were very different, however, as Moore’s request occurred during a three-game winning streak where he did receive plenty of playing time. Mims, on the other hand, would probably take any opportunity he can get at this point, and he’ll finally receive one in Denver.

Depending on what happens this weekend, it will be very interesting to see how this locker room welcomes Moore back in Week 8. Saleh has already made it known that the second-year wideout will be rejoining his teammates at practice on Monday.