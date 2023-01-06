Jets Urged to Re-Sign ‘Hard-Hitting’ $1.2 Million Veteran in 2023

The New York Jets have a ton of big-time decisions to make this offseason.

One of the biggest is figuring out what the heck they’re going to do with their linebacking corps. Two of their starters are set to be unrestricted free agents in 2023.

Connor Hughes of SNY argued on Twitter that the Jets “should” re-sign one of those guys in particular: Kwon Alexander.

“Something that’s flown under the radar: LB Kwon Alexander remained healthy. He didn’t miss a single game for the first time since 2016, his second year in the league. Alexander completely reworked his diet at different points throughout the year. Credits that.”

Jets Rewarded for Taking a Flier in Training Camp

Ahead of training camp the Jets had been flirting with Alexander’s camp for weeks about possibly striking a deal.

Finally on August 2 they were able to crack a deal and it reunited Alexander with his old coach Robert Saleh from their days on the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran was expected to be part of the linebacker rotation, but he showed up in better shape than they were expecting and he quickly ascended the depth chart.

Alexander has a loud personality and brings an infectious energy to the locker room. He also lived up to his reputation as a thumper on the football field.

Lance Medow, a New York Giants host, said back on August 28 that Alexander was making his presence felt in the “hard hitting department” in the preseason finale.

#NYJ DL Michael Clemons & LB Kwon Alexander making their presence felt in the hard hitting department today #NYGvsNYJ — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) August 28, 2022

Lance was likely referencing this absolutely soul-crushing tackle versus the Giants that forced a fumble and electrified the fans at MetLife Stadium.

#Jets LB Kwon Alexander (@kwon) brought the absolute HIT STICK forcing the fumble vs the #Giants. This dude is GOING TO BE A PROBLEM! #TakeFlight #NYGvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/YBebHa2V6h — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 28, 2022

That would be a sign of things to come for Alexander who delivered a remarkable season for the green and white.

He appeared in all of the 16 games in 2022 and made 11 starts. When he was on the field he just simply made plays:

65 total tackles

A forced fumble

Half a sack

Five tackles for loss

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.