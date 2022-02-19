Jets Team Reporter Highlights ‘Tackling Machine’ as Day 2 Draft Target

We’ve talked about it before, the New York Jets must find a long-term replacement for C.J. Mosley that can take over in 2023 and beyond.

Even if the 2021 team MVP takes a pay cut to remain with Gang Green after 2022, his workload is bound to decrease as time goes on. What better way to find his predecessor than in the draft?

Prospects Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean are certainly options in the first round but with other positions potentially taking priority, GM Joe Douglas may look to fill his linebacker need later on. Team reporter Ethan Greenberg was all over it, linking NYJ to a Senior Bowl stud out of Wyoming.

Logan Wilson Disciple Could Fill Jets Void at LB

In a recent article on newyorkjets.com, Greenberg named Chad Muma as a potential day two target for the Green & White. He explained:

Muma, who was on the National team coached by the Jets, was a tackling machine for Wyoming. He averaged 11.3 tackles per game over the last two seasons and had 142 tackles in 2021 as well as 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 touchdowns. He played defensive back until his senior year in high school when he moved to linebacker. Muma played behind Bengals LB — and leading tackler — Logan Wilson for two years.

I love that little wrinkle about Muma playing defensive back in high school because Robert Saleh’s linebackers need to understand how to cover. It’s not an advantage or a plus in this system, it’s a must.

Jets X-Factor analyst Michael Nania posted the Jets cumulative positional grades from Pro Football Focus at the end of the season and the linebackers finished dead last.

#Jets cumulative PFF grades at each position in 2021 (rank out of 32 units) OL: 69.4 (12th)

RB: 65.1 (25th)

WR: 64.7 (27th)

QB: 58.3 (29th)

TE: 57.6 (30th) EDGE: 66.3 (15th)

IDL: 55.0 (25th)

CB: 58.6 (26th)

S: 60.4 (27th)

LB: 41.7 (30th) — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) January 23, 2022

I’m not saying PFF is law but it does help rationalize why this defense ranked 32nd in the NFL in 2021. Mosley had 168 tackles this season — that’s obviously not bad. Quincy Williams also had what some would consider a breakout campaign.

Having said that, these two didn’t always fit the scheme as perfectly as you’d like. Missing gap assignments on run defense was one issue but another was coverage. Here were the Jets linebacker grades in coverage this year (via PFF).

Jets LBs Coverage Marks (out of 100) C.J. Mosley 50.2 Quincy Williams 47.9 Jamien Sherwood 48.5 Jarrad Davis 30.0 Del’Shawn Phillips 42.8

Mosley and Williams alone allowed 113 receptions off 136 targets for 1,046 receiving yards. Make no mistake, opposing teams knew about this weakness and attacked it often. This is one area that Douglas must upgrade as the roster takes shape.

Muma could be a long-term building block at linebacker that learns under the aging Mosley. Greenberg included a quote from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “A lot of teams have a philosophy not to take an off-ball linebacker early in Round 1, but if you’re looking outside of Round 1, Chad Muma from Wyoming is a great player.”

Muma Is the ‘Classic 3-Down Linebacker’

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson scouted the promising linebacker out of Wyoming.

“Muma is often referred to as a classic three-down linebacker,” he began, “and upon watching him, it’s easy to see why. He rushes the passer, plays strong against the run, and has coverage ability — no doubt helped by his experience as a high school defensive back.”

Wyoming LB Chad Muma caught the eyes of @MelKiperESPN during the @SeniorBowl. More from First Draft: pic.twitter.com/pxNpCy6Pf1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2022

His pass-rushing ability is reminiscent of Williams as Hodgkinson wrote that “it often appears like he’s been fired out of a cannon when he gets a clear run at the quarterback.”

The analyst noted that he also has “excellent ability to diagnose against the run” and a big thumping tackle — described as a “heavy hitter.”

Best of all, Muma is a “leader on the field” that doesn’t mind chipping in on special teams. If Douglas and Saleh draft the former Cowboy, he’ll leave no box unchecked. For a day-two draft pick, that’s a home run.

