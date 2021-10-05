Marcus Maye Situation Proves Jets Fans Should Trust Joe Douglas

General manager Joe Douglas could do no wrong when he was first hired by the New York Jets but after the two-win season last year and the recent 0-3 start, a contingent of fans started to turn on him.

The main critique has been his unwillingness to extend talented players long-term. Many Jets supporters have labeled him as cheap, and they could be right, but you could also argue that he’s had tremendous foresight.

Outside of Sam Darnold, who has had some success to start 2021, the players that Douglas either traded or let walk have failed to make a significant impact. Robby Anderson had a solid 2020 for example, but the Panthers didn’t make the playoffs and there were clear reasons against committing to him long-term (more on that below).

This week, another bombshell cemented an alternative narrative — Douglas has earned our trust.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Dodged a Bullet on Marcus Maye





Play



GM Joe Douglas Press Conference (9/1) | New York Jets | NFL Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks to the media on the Wednesday following roster cutdown day. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-09-01T21:49:59Z

Let me be clear, Douglas has not been perfect. His 2020 draft class looks shaky aside from cornerback Bryce Hall and UDFAs Bryce Huff and Javelin Guidry. He’s also made some mistakes in free agency choosing bargain signings like Connor McGovern and Greg Van Roten over established options.

There has been one area where his track record is phenomenal though, and that’s moving on from Mike Maccagnan’s draft picks. Case in point; Marcus Maye.

The safety would have been extended back in April if it were up to many of us. I wouldn’t have been opposed to a new contract myself, although I didn’t think it was 100% necessary either. After Maye’s agent started demanding huge money, Douglas decided that it was better to wait.

Just four weeks into the season, that turned out to be a stupendous decision. First, it was announced that Maye would miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury. Then on October 4, the real story dropped. The 28-year old is facing charges for a hit-and-run accident while driving under the influence.

It appears the Jets were not made aware of the arrest. The NFL is reviewing the matter; they could discipline him. It’s unclear if the league knew about it before today. Failure to report an incident also is grounds for discipline, per league personal-conduct policy. https://t.co/buFrD1R2yP — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 4, 2021

The kicker? The Jets organization supposedly had no clue. If that’s true, it would certainly explain why his agent, Erik Burkhardt, has been trying to push the envelope on this extension since early March.

Once again, Douglas’ bet pays off, and it’s not all dumb luck. This and the other decisions not to extend were all wise choices by the Jets GM, and I’ll explain why.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Douglas Puts Character Over Talent

Time and time again, Maccagnan chose talent over character in his roster moves. Gang Green needed more skill so the former GM sacrificed teamwork and culture to get his hands on it. From the start, Douglas and Robert Saleh told us that this would change.

After a deep dive into Maccagnan’s draft classes, I determined at least nine players (including Maye) that have been outed for their off-the-field issues — and that doesn’t even take into account free-agent signings like Le’Veon Bell.

Some other #Jets Mac drafted: Darron Lee: Suspended for PEDs.

ArDarius Stewart: Arrested in 2019 no permit weapon (after jets).

Dylan Donahue: Arrested for separate DWI & DUI charges.

Jachai Polite: Fined before camp release.

Chuma Edoga: Failed college drug test.#TakeFlight — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) October 5, 2021

That list is made up of Maye, Anderson, Jamal Adams, Chris Herndon, Darron Lee, ArDarius Stewart, Dylan Donahue, Jachai Polite and Chuma Edoga (the only one still on the roster).

As I highlighted in the tweet above, each of these prospects has been involved in some sort of legal or locker room drama off the field.

There’s reason to believe that Douglas would have steered clear of every single one of these players in the draft. High-character culture builders are always high on his list and these nine don’t fit those parameters whatsoever. Only a few of these players were ever seriously considered for an extension, but I’d argue Douglas made the right call on every decision to pass.

Based on his legal history, committing to Anderson was a risk I wanted to avoid. Instead, Douglas signed Corey Davis one year later for less money (Carolina just gave their WR a raise), and he currently has more receiving yards than Anderson in 2021.

Herndon has yet to catch a pass since joining the Minnesota Vikings, and Douglas was able to get a fourth-rounder for him (while sending a sixth in return).

I see 33 https://t.co/JBpNc64i98 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2021

Then there’s Adams, whose departure rewarded the Jets with two first-round picks and a third. So far, the haul has equaled Alijah Vera-Tucker, but the second first-rounder is still on the way in 2022. The Seattle Seahawks mortgaged their future on Adams and as of now, they have nothing to show for it.

One player I left out was Leonard Williams. The former first-round pick was a model teammate and has played well for the New York Giants, but he never played like that for Gang Green. It was the right decision to trade him at the time because the Jets were rebuilding, plus it’s not like Big Blue has won anything with him.

As for Darnold, the jury is still out. He started 3-0 with the Panthers but wasn’t asked to do much. In his first game without Christian McCaffrey, he lost and threw two interceptions with an 85.5 QB rating. Besides, the decision to move on from Darnold was partially based on restarting the financial window at quarterback.

I do expect this extension drought to end once Douglas’ own signings and draft picks are up for new contracts. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers would be a good place to start.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Brothers Make NFL History in Takedown of Titans