Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Celebrated Unexpected ‘Victory Monday’ in Week 3

When the universe provides you with an unexpected win, you take it graciously.

That’s what former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez did in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season — when his infamous “butt fumble” was finally laid to rest. In case you missed it, Ex-Jets and Saints punter Thomas Morstead had an unfortunate viral moment of his own with the division rival Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Punting out of the back of his own end zone, Morstead drilled the football right into the rear-end of teammate Trent Sherfield, yielding a safety that almost lost Miami the game. Fortunately for the Fins, they held on against Buffalo, but the video clip made rounds on social media nonetheless.

The BUTTPUNT, in extreme slow motion. 🎵: The Sundays pic.twitter.com/ZDLww39O6r — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2022

Mark Sanchez Reacts to Miami Dolphins’ Butt Punt

After the punt took place, Sanchez was all over it on Twitter, marking his territory with a well-timed joke. “Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead,” the ex-Jets QB commented with a silly-faced emoji.

The next day, Sanchez finally claimed sweet vindication from one of the worst moments of his football career. “Victory Monday,” he tweeted — a joyous occasion indeed.

Morstead elected not to comment on the gaffe but to his credit, Sherfield had some fun with his part in the 2022 butt punt. “My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he proclaimed after the victory and the 3-0 start.

My cheeks have a big W tatted on them 😁 — Trent Sherfield (@Channel__10) September 25, 2022

The toilet paper company, Charmin, also publicly reached out to Sherfield with the message: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your DM’s.”

“I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…” Sherfield responded.

Looks like you’re off the hook, Mark!