Jets Warned to Avoid Adding ‘Overrated’ Friend of Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets added several friends of Aaron Rodgers last offseason. An analyst warned them to avoid making that same mistake this year.

Rivka Boord of Jets X-Factor cautioned the green and white about signing “overrated” free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“MVS will continuously be linked to the Jets because of his Aaron Rodgers connection. However, there isn’t much value to bringing him in,” Boord bluntly stated. “As [Michael] Nania explained, the Jets need specific skills from a new No. 3 receiver: strong slot production and the speed to exploit crossers. Valdes-Scantling played 32.5% of his snaps in the slot in 2023, not far off from his 34.4% career average. He was abysmal on those reps, catching just 4 of 18 targets with a -28.7% catch rate over expected and -151 receiving yards over expected. He also ran very few crossing routes, as just 6.2% of his routes were classified as crossers, ranking 89th out of 93 receivers with at least 40 targets. The Jets have no need for MVS.”

You Can Make a Natural Connection Between MVS and the Jets

Several former members of the Green Bay Packers that the Jets added last offseason didn’t pan out. Most of the blame has been cast at the feet of Rodgers for his influence on the roster construction.

MVS, 29, spent four seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2018 through 2021. During that period, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 receptions for 2,153 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

During his time with the Packers, MVS brought an explosive element to the passing game. He averaged 17.5 yards per reception and took the top off of the opposing defense on multiple occasions.

Here was the longest reception in each of his first four seasons with Green Bay: 60-yarder (2018), 74-yarder (2019), 78-yarder (2020), and a 75-yarder (2021).

The Jets added Mike Williams to the receiving corps, but they could still use another body in the room. What the green and white chooses to do next is up for debate.

Some have argued that the next receiver should come via the 2024 NFL draft. While others have argued that should come in the form of a cheap veteran.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, MVS is projected to sign a one-year deal for $6 million with $4.5 million of that guaranteed this offseason.

Jets Have to Set Proper Expectations if They Make This Free Agent Move

Last year the Jets dove into the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver pool. New York signed Mecole Hardman and made grandiose promises of utilizing him as a complete receiver, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“In Kansas City, he was used at the line of scrimmage (jet sweeps, bubble screens, etc.) and on vertical routes, with not much in between. The Jets believe he has untapped ability on intermediate routes,” Cimini explained.

The first mistake was that the Jets’ offensive coaching staff thought they could unlock a wide receiver’s talents that the Chiefs couldn’t. Kansas City has arguably the greatest offensive mind in the 21st century with Andy Reid and they’ve won the last two Super Bowls.

What an arrogant thought. It ended up being a disaster of epic proportions and the Jets shipped Hardman back to the Chiefs mid-season.

If they bring in MVS, they have to have realistic expectations. The talented receiver left the Packers after his rookie contract expired and signed a three-year deal for $30 million in free agency to join KC.

While he enjoyed great team success, the same can’t be said for his individual achievements. The former South Florida product is coming off of the worst professional season of his career.

MVS finished with career-lows in receptions (21), yards (315), and touchdowns (one). If the Jets add him it can be nothing more than a kick of the tires flier. A low-risk move that has a chance for a high reward if he rekindles his relationship with Rodgers on the Jets offense.