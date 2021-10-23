Jets RB Challenges Yankees Stars in Batting Cages: ‘Holler at Me’

There have been quite a few famous dual-sport athletes over the past half a century or so, but less and less play both professionally in the modern era.

That led to a team discussion at New York Jets practice: What sport would you play if you didn’t play football?

The organization does this a lot where they pose interesting questions to all the stars of the Green & White franchise. It’s a good way for supporters to get to know the players they root for and it also provides a nice laugh here or there in an otherwise grueling sport.

In other words, good for morale and humorous for fans.

Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, Michael Carter?

Before a recent practice session on October 22, the faces of Gang Green put on their best Bo Jackson impression as they discussed what their “second” sport would be. Watch the entire segment from the “Flight Cam” below.

bowling

soccer

basketball

golf

hockey

badminton

swimming

tetherball

track

cornhole

baseball pic.twitter.com/0tqrGA4vnp — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 22, 2021

For those curious, here’s the full list of responses:

Michael Carter II: Bowling.

Matt Ammendola: Soccer.

Shaq Lawson: Basketball.

Jonathan Marshall: Basketball.

Del’Shawn Phillips: Basketball.

Marcus Maye: Basketball (“Best one on the team”).

Jamison Crowder: Basketball.

Braxton Berrios: Golf.

Blake Cashman: Hockey (“I’m from Minnesota”).

Zach Wilson: Golf.

Mike White: Hockey.

Corey Davis: Badminton.

Quincy Williams: “Junior Olympic swimmer.”

John Franklin-Myers: Tetherball.

Elijah Moore: Track and soccer.

Vyncint Smith: Track.

Braden Mann: Cornhole.

Michael Carter: Baseball.

Keelan Cole: Baseball.

Foley Fatukasi: Baseball.

This Jets roster has a crew of characters and it’s fun to see them let loose with some of these responses. Some of the highlights that provided nice surprises included Williams the “Olympian,” Franklin-Myers as the tetherball king and Maye with a smile and a joke. With all the tension surrounding his contract extension and status with the team, it’s been rare that we get to see this side of the fan-favorite safety.

Some of the highlights that weren’t surprising at all? The Minnesotan choosing hockey, kicker choosing soccer, punter choosing the only “sport” that mirrors the arc of a punted football, Moore striving to become the first professional tri-sport athlete and the low-key captain Davis going with the most boring of answers (sorry to any badminton fans out there).

There are at least two true dual-sport athletes on the roster, however, and they’re both named Michael Carter. The nickelback played baseball in high school, earning All-Region honors his senior year.

The running back also played baseball, and once told New York Daily News reporter DJ Bien-Aime that he could have gone pro in the sport.

“I was good at baseball,” Carter said, “I had MLB attention. I played catcher.”

That confidence hasn’t left Carter yet. At the end of the video, he challenges New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to a friendly session of batting practice.

“Tell them boys over in New York, holler at me. Aaron Judge, Stanton, tell them boys holler at me and then get in that batting cage.”

Playtime Is Over

While some fun and games can be helpful to build team chemistry, the Jets approach a pivotal measuring stick rematch in Week 7. The division rival New England Patriots beat Gang Green at MetLife Stadium in Week 2, but they’re only one game ahead of them in the standings.

With a win, the Jets would leapfrog into second place behind the Buffalo Bills.

As head coach Robert Saleh has reiterated, the first matchup was a lot closer than it seemed. The Jets played solid defense that day, limiting the Pats to 260 yards of offense (compared to their 336). The offense also ran the ball well that day, with 4.9 yards per carry.

The reason they lost 25-6 was simple, Wilson threw four interceptions and Mac Jones threw none. Most of these passes were forced and unnecessary, which was the frustrating part. If the Jets quarterback can play a little smarter on Sunday, this game is 100% winnable, despite how daunting of an opponent Bill Belichick can be.

This team has to come out with some fire and they have to make some plays early. If they can force Jones to play from behind, that’s how they’ll get the rookie to make some mistakes. Forget Judge and Stanton, let’s beat New England.

