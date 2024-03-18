Jets’ Michael Carter II Reacts to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills made Taron Johnson the “highest-paid nickel back” in the NFL on Monday, March 18.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the finer point details on social media revealing that Johnson received a three-year deal for $31 million.

It’s a three-year, $31 million extension for Taron Johnson in Buffalo. His agent Jason Chayut now has confirmed the deal. https://t.co/zpmPx5whAx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II seemed to take notice of the new deal on X previously Twitter.

“Nickels getting love this offseason 🙌🏽,” MC2 posted.

Nickels getting love this offseason 🙌🏽 — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) March 18, 2024

Michael Carter II Is Due for a Significant Pay Raise

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reacted to Johnson’s deal on social media by saying, “Nickel cornerbacks getting paid this offseason. Michael Carter is in the last year of his contract…”

Nickel cornerbacks getting paid this offseason. Michael Carter is in the last year of his contract… https://t.co/xiQbEAGv0C — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 18, 2024

Carter was originally selected with the No. 154 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. New York has enjoyed one of the best bargains in the league during his rookie contract.

MC2, 25, is entering the final year of his $3.8 million contract. The former Duke product has a $3.3 million cap hit for 2024.

He is playing on such an affordable deal that the Jets likely won’t enjoy any cap benefit from a potential long-term extension in 2024, but they would lock in one of their best young players for the foreseeable future.

Carter is coming off of the best coverage season of his NFL career. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.3 coverage grade in 2023.

Through his first three seasons, Carter has recorded two interceptions, 23 pass deflections, and over 185 total tackles. Carter has also been available for the Jets appearing in 47 out of 51 possible games during his rookie contract to date.

The Jets Have Some Big Decisions to Make on Defense

Gang Green boasts arguably the best 1-2-3 cornerback trio in the NFL. However, the question is how long can they stay together?

Sauce Gardner is eligible to discuss a contract extension after the 2024 season. DJ Reed is entering the final year of his contract and ditto for MC2.

Gardner is going to become the highest-paid cornerback in football. According to Over The Cap, Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers owns that title with a $21 million per year average.

Reed is due to count $15.6 million against the cap this year. It would behoove the green and white to extend his contract so they can lower that number to increase salary flexibility in other areas. When he first joined the Jets, Reed signed a three-year deal for $33 million.

After two stellar seasons in New York, he is due for a pay raise. Spotrac’s market value projections reveal that Reed could land a three-year deal for $38.6 million. That $12.8 million per year salary would rank No. 11 among the highest-paid cornerbacks in football, per OTC.

Plus whatever you would pay for Carter. Based on his statistics, Carter could argue that he should be in line for a top-of-market contract himself.

That is a lot of money to invest in a singular position if you’re the Jets. Would they be willing to bite the bullet and make it happen? Or would they consider flipping one of those assets to reinvest those resources at a different position? So many questions that will have to be answered sooner rather than later.