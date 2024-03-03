Jets Predicted to Give ‘Biggest Offer’ to 5-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is planning on hitting free agency for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

Sports Illustrated reporter Nick Faria expects the New York Jets to give him “the biggest offer. Not just a good one – a massive one.”

Evans is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after his $82.5 million contract expires with the Bucs.

Jets Check Every Box That Evans Is Interested In

Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that Evans “plans” on testing free agency this offseason. “He wants to explore his options”, Russini explained, “he plans on hearing from all teams before making a decision.”

Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on X previously Twitter that he spoke with Evans’ agent and revealed what the big man is looking for on the open market.

“Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority.”

Jets content creator Jake Asman said that the description matches the Jets and they “check every box.”

Faria expects the Jets to offer the bag to land the Bucs star. Evans wants to play with a veteran quarterback and the Jets have Aaron Rodgers. He wants to be featured in an offense and the Jets with Rodgers should be able to quench that thirst in 2024. Finally winning a championship is a top priority for Evans.

He was on a Tampa Bay team with seven wins in 2019 that turned around the very next year and won the Super Bowl in 2020. The green and white won seven games in 2023 and are considered a title contender in 2024.

Interesting Jets Notes on Receiver Market and Player Recruitment

Sauce Gardner revealed his free-agent recruiting plan on social media in late February and it was all about the wide receivers.

“I’m going to sign Calvin [Ridley]. If that don’t work, I’m signing Mike [Evans]. I can’t go wrong with either one of them. I feel like Tee [Higgins] won’t be available for me to sign him,” Gardner admitted.

Gardner’s instincts were right on Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they were franchise tagging the talented wide receiver which prevented him from reaching the open market.

It appears the Jets’ interests and Gardner’s are aligned. Faria has reported what the Jets plan on doing with Evans.

While Brian Costello of the New York Post confirmed to me that Gang Green wants to sign Ridley in free agency.

The receiver market is expected to be “pricey” so there will be a lot of suitors vying for Ridley, Evans, and the other wideouts that become available. Despite that the Jets are expected to be in the mix.

The Jets tried to make a splash last year in free agency at wide receiver and it failed. Allen Lazard will remain on the roster in 2024, but the team has to make another swing at the position.