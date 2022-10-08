Ex-Jets QB Michael Vick Has Advice for Zach Wilson in Week 5

Zach Wilson did enough to get the job done during his 2022 New York Jets debut in Week 4 and his next test will come at home against a Miami Dolphins defense that held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to 17 offensive points.

The Fins do have some injuries but even so, this long-standing division rivalry should present a tough challenge for the Jets who have never won back-to-back games under head coach Robert Saleh. They have also lost their past 12 matchups against AFC East opponents. Saleh is 0-6 within the division and Wilson is 0-3 — he did not finish the game in New England last year.

Something’s got to give in Week 5 and former Jets quarterback and Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick had some wise words for Wilson on what he needs to do against Miami.

Michael Vick Wants Zach Wilson to Utilize His Mobility

Mike Vick, analyst for The 33rd Team, praises New York Jets QB, Zach Wilson.

During a Jets-Dolphins preview with “The 33rd Team,” Vick addressed Wilson and what he can do to become the true game-changer that this organization drafted him to be.

“He had some ups and downs but he was able to get a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Vick began. “It’s never easy to execute against Mike Tomlin’s defense so for him to go out and get a win, I thought that was big for himself, I thought that was big for the New York Jets organization. [But] I think Zach can just use his legs a little bit more.”

Earlier, Vick told viewers that he loved Wilson’s NFL intangibles coming out of BYU.

“You’re going to always hear me talk about a mobile quarterback just using his durability, using his ability to improv,” Vick admitted. “I think that’s what gets you over the hump these days when things get a little sticky — whether in the pocket, outside the pocket, or if the game just doesn’t have flow. So I think for him, extend plays.”

This type of advice may worry some fans considering Wilson’s early injury history throughout his career and Vick did add somewhat of a disclaimer, but at the end of the day, he still feels the youngster must never lose that willingness to scramble and play to his unique skill set.

“Protect yourself at the same time,” voiced Vick, “but that’s part of playing the game. Find a way to protect yourself within the game.”

His final advice for Wilson: “Make that [mobility] an extension of your game and use it to perfection.”

If any quarterback did that throughout their NFL career, it was Vick. He totaled over 6,100 rushing yards during his 13-year tenure and was one of the greatest running QBs of all time.

GMFB Crew Breaks Down Jets-Dolphins

GMFB | "Zach Wilson is the alien" Kyle Brandt believes Jets wil beat Dolphins in Week 5

ESPN’s “Good Morning Football” took a look at this Week 5 face-off as well and here were the Jets takeaways from Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt.

“Sauce Gardner, welcome to the NFL,” Schrager proclaimed. “Let’s go, let’s see what this is.”

He continued: “This game’s in New York, the Jets have lost both home games so far. I think the Jets fans have enjoyed these wild finishes in Cleveland and Pittsburgh but the Jets fans [are] ready to see them win at home and kind of have a feeling where we can drive back from MetLife and feel good about the team. If they can stop [Tyreek] Hill and [Jaylen] Waddle, they got a real shot here — it’s going to be on Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.”

The two dynamic receivers are both listed as questionable for this game with quad (Hill) and groin (Waddle) injuries, although most expect them to suit up.

“Jets best start [to a season] in five years, most excitement maybe in 10 years, you can’t lose this one at home 31-16 to Teddy Bridgewater,” Brandt noted, “you just can’t.”

He continued, warning: “It’s a back to the shallow end, same old Jets — all the stuff you hate comes right back up. The Jets have to win this game.”