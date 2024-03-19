Jets Land Massive $15 Million Weapon for Aaron Rodgers: Report

The New York Jets have just added a brand new offensive toy for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that free agent wide receiver Mike Williams has signed a one-year deal that can be worth up to $15 million with the green and white.

Williams was in the midst of a visit with the Jets when the news broke on Tuesday, March 19. The former Los Angeles Chargers wideout was scheduled to make two additional trips this week to see the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers. However, he never left the Jets’ building.

Joe Douglas Pushed His Chips Into the Middle of the Table

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports gave Douglas a lot of credit for how he handled this Williams situation in free agency.

“Jets signing Mike Williams feels like a rare time Joe Douglas was willing to go above and beyond for a free agent, didn’t even have to take his next two visits lined up…met his price. Prioritizing letting the draft come to them at the 10th overall pick by hitting needs in FA,” Rogers said.

The next big date is the 2024 NFL draft. Gang Green holds the No. 10 overall pick in the first round and for once there doesn’t seem to be an obvious need to fill.

Heading into free agency the Jets had major needs on the offensive line and at wide receiver. JD was able to secure a brand new starting five in the trenches through the first handful of days on the open market.

Tyron Smith at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard, and finally Morgan Moses at right tackle.

Now New York has locked in a dynamic receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson.

Rogers explained that things have cleared up for the green and white ahead of April’s draft.

“I think they’d love to trade out of 10 if [the] right offer was there. No 2nd rounder, find a way to add day 2 capital in a draft rich w/ day 2 talent,” Rogers continued. “If you can’t move, commit to BPA [best player available] approach. Something it felt like they got away from last year.”

The Secret Sauce to Landing Williams?

Twitter user, “NYJ Matt” wanted to give Williams a warm welcome when he made his visit to the Jets facilities. So he decided to order him a breakfast sandwich and have it sent to 1 Jets Drive.

He showed the screenshot on X previously Twitter and it went viral on the local Jets Twitter circuit.

However, it reached a new level of superstardom when the official Jets social media account responded.

“got it” the caption stated with a photo of the sandwich arriving with “NYJ Matt” written on the receipt.

It started getting picked up everywhere by other big social media accounts. The social media post was also featured on ESPN and SportsCenter with “NYJ Matt” responding, “what a world.”

After the Williams-Jets signing became official among the insiders, several Jets players started interacting with it.

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II called “NYJ Matt” a “legend.”

Cornerback Sauce Gardner responded, “yessirrrrrrr” with an edited photo of Williams with the sandwich bag.