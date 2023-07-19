Jets RB Breece Hall & 2023 Draft Pick Headline 6 New Injury Designations

The New York Jets had a busy day on July 19. After the Denzel Mims news kicked things off, the organization ended the afternoon by announcing several injury designations for the start of training camp.

“We’ve placed S Chuck Clark and WR Diontae Spencer on IR [injured reserve] and placed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, WR Randall Cobb, RB Breece Hall and TE CJ Uzomah on Active/PUP,” the team’s Twitter account informed.

We've placed S Chuck Clark and WR Diontae Spencer on IR and placed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, WR Randall Cobb, RB Breece Hall and TE CJ Uzomah on Active/PUP. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

As NYJ beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted, players placed on the “physically unable to perform” (PUP) list “can be activated at any point during camp.”

Most of these injury transactions aren’t all that surprising, including Uzomah who picked up a minor injury toward the end of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The outliers are sixth-round defensive back Bernard-Converse and WR/KR Spencer. It’s unclear what’s ailing the versatile 2023 draft pick, or in the case of the veteran wide receiver and kick returner, why he’s joining Clark on the injured reserve.

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg did also confirm that Clark will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs.

Jets RB Breece Hall’s Recovery May Venture Beyond Week 1

It was always possible that Hall’s recovery from a torn ACL — suffered in October of 2022 — could push into the 2023 regular season. This PUP designation does not confirm that theory, but it does make it more likely.

If things continue to trend in that direction, it could mean a veteran addition to help carry the load during Hall’s absence.

The Jets have been wishy-washy on the running back market throughout the offseason. Head coach Robert Saleh first shot down Ezekiel Elliott rumors by voicing that “we love our running back room,” only to leave the door open when it came to Dalvin Cook.

With several ball-carriers currently available, Jets general manager Joe Douglas has the benefit of time on his side. NYJ training camp will ramp up earlier than others due to the Hall of Fame game, and the coaches should get an initial look at Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and rookies Israel Abanikanda and Travis Dye before deciding whether or not to sign more experience.

As for Hall, the PUP list designation doesn’t really change anything. His priority throughout training camp will be working his way back to full-speed and elusiveness — and feeling comfortable while doing it.

Once he’s cleared, he’ll step into his role as the Jets RB1 no matter who’s on the roster.

Jets OTs Mekhi Becton & Duane Brown Appear to Be Healthy Heading Into Training Camp

While six players may feel like a lot of injury designations ahead of camp, it’s almost more important to pay attention to the players that were missing from this announcement — namely offensive tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown.

“Many have pointed out Mekhi Becton isn’t listed here,” Rosenblatt tweeted in a follow-up. “Another: Duane Brown. Left tackle competition in full swing.”

Many have pointed out Mekhi Becton isn’t listed here. Another: Duane Brown. Left tackle competition in full swing. https://t.co/EnyNKjeiwL — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 19, 2023

Neither Becton nor Brown participated in team practices over the course of OTAs and minicamp. One recovering from knee surgery, the other a shoulder operation. Despite that, both were quick to state their claim for the left tackle job while speaking publicly.

Now healthy, it should be interesting to see whether or not the recent first-round talent can unseat that grizzled veteran who has already earned the respect of Coach Saleh in 2022.

Speaking of injury updates, you can also add wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Kenny Yeboah to that unofficial list of activations after both went unmentioned on July 19. The former underwent groin surgery for a pelvic injury over the offseason while Yeboah was seen in a walking boot during OTAs.