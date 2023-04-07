Jets GM Joe Douglas Sounds Off With 4-Word Guarantee on Aaron Rodgers

Stop the presses, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas just guaranteed that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will indeed be traded to Gang Green.

During a live edition of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” in Jersey City, New Jersey, Douglas made an appearance on stage with ex-NYJ QB Boomer Esiason and the Jets GM did not disappoint. uSTADIUM shared video of the exchange between Douglas and Esiason that made the crowd of supporters erupt with excitement.

Video of Douglas telling fans Aaron Rodgers is coming. https://t.co/KlB8djVE8d pic.twitter.com/pa6t6HCyH4 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 8, 2023

“I have to ask you,” Esiason questioned with his arm around Douglas. “Aaron Rodgers, when’s he coming?!” The Jets GM responded with four simple words that sounded heavenly to the fanbase: “He’s gonna be here.”

Esiason led the ensuing pandemonium himself, celebrating onstage as fans cheered in front of him. The whole night has been trending on social media ever since.

Is an Aaron Rodgers Deal Imminent Between Jets & Packers?

It’s very odd that Douglas — who typically keeps information close to the vest — would come out and reveal that a trade is going to occur. Yes, the Jets have been courting Rodgers since the final week of the season, but the GM has still never been so bold as to make any public assurances.

At the NFL League Meeting, Douglas wouldn’t go farther than saying that the Jets are “very optimistic.” He kept reiterating: “We have a good plan. We have a good process.”

Now all of a sudden, he’s willing to guarantee Rodgers will be with the franchise in 2023? What gives?

Is it, perhaps, that a trade is imminent? “Bam, Bam Douglas is about to make it happen,” New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley commented, and maybe he’s right.

With the NFL Draft just 20 nights away, something’s got to give — and it’s got to be soon. If Douglas’ announcement is any sign of what’s to come, this trade could be finalized even be quicker than we think.

On April 7, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler even reported that “a lot of this deal, I’m told, remains pretty much done” — via Bleacher Report. This came one day after Rodgers was seen training with new Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Jets Fans React to Joe Douglas’ Promise on Aaron Rodgers

Fans reacted with a mix of disbelief, pride and jubilation.

“I’m so shocked JD did this😭😭,” one fan responded. Another wrote back: “The event is sponsored by Casamigos……….😂😂😂😂😂. Mans is LIT!!!!!”

“I would jump in front of almost anything for that guy,” a third fan tweeted, and a fourth joked: “5,4,3,2,1, packer fans: this gives us the leverage!!!!”

Another also wondered, “what does he say immediately after he says ‘He’s gonna be here.'” Others just showed “visible happiness.”

Finally, one supporter questioned: “i wonder if it’s about to be done. this is hella bold for a gm to say before a trade is finalized.”

Whatever possessed Douglas to voice something like this — whether it was confidence, strategy, or too much tequila as one fan suggested — he said it, and now it can never be unsaid. That’s the way things work in the social media age.

That means one of two results is on the horizon. Either Douglas makes good on his heroic promise, or he comes up short and never hears the end of it in a media-centric city like New York. Let’s hope this one turns out better than his last guarantee about Jamal Adams.